BJP pledges 33% reservation for women in govt jobs in Mizoram manifesto

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Jagat Prakash Nadda on Friday released the party's manifesto for the Assembly elections in Mizoram. Nadda released the manifesto document during a ceremony at the party's state head office in Aizawl.

The BJP chief pledged that 33 per cent of government jobs will be reserved for women. Also, Nadda said the BJP would construct a Mizoram Sports Academy with scholarships for aspiring athletes.

At the launch event of "Vision Document 2023", BJP National President JP Nadda said, "Many political parties come out with their vision document, their mission document, their manifesto, but we find them to be a mere piece of paper because even they are not very sure whether they are going to pursue that, vision or mission or commitment. But BJP's manifesto is a well-researched piece of document."

The BJP leader also stated that the party will launch an operation called "Drug-Free Mizoram" to control and eradicate drug addiction among youngsters.

At the event, Nadda stated that the BJP will begin a mission titled "Mizoram Education Upgrade" and "Zirlai Simathawana Mission" to upgrade the existing government schools and colleges. The programs will be funded up to Rs 250 crore and Rs 350 crore, respectively.

Earlier, the Congress promised liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinders at Rs 750, old pension of Rs 2,000 per month, health insurance coverage upto Rs 15 lakh, and other welfare measures in its election manifesto. Congress also promised to work on developing better infrastructure in the state.

"The Congress party will establish a government which is efficient, transparent and free from corruption. The Congress government will strengthen grassroot democracy by giving more power, more responsibilities and financial resources to the village Councils and more local bodies," Mizoram Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) Chief Spokesman Ronald Sapa Tlai had said.

Assembly polls in Mizoram are scheduled to take place on November 3. The Election Commission of India (ECI) has set the counting day for December 3. The term of the Legislative Assembly of Mizoram concludes on December 17 this year. Currently, the ruling MNF holds 27 seats, the Congress has five, and the BJP one.

The Model Code of Conduct has come into force with the announcement of poll dates.