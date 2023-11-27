Sensex (-0.07%)
65970.04 -47.77
Nifty (-0.04%)
19794.70 -7.30
Nifty Smallcap (0.25%)
6436.05 + 16.15
Nifty Midcap (0.06%)
42050.45 + 23.15
Nifty Bank (0.44%)
43769.10 + 191.60
Heatmap

SKM's 3-day protest: Farm leaders to give memorandum to Punjab guv tomorrow

Heavy security arrangements were made because of the protest and the traffic was diverted to alternative routes on some roads

Farmers, workers protest

Farmers, workers protest

Press Trust of India Chandigarh
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 27 2023 | 5:26 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Farmer leaders will meet the Punjab governor on Tuesday in connection with their various demands as the three-day protest under the banner of Samyukta Kisan Morcha continued for the second day on Monday.
Scores of farmers gathered at the Mohali-Chandigarh border on Sunday to press the Centre to accept their various demands, including a legal guarantee of the minimum support price (MSP).
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Farmers are demanding the withdrawal of cases filed against them during the 2020-21 stir against the now-repealed farm laws, compensation and jobs for any one of the family members of farmers who died during the stir, debt waiver, and pension.
The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) is an umbrella body of various farmer unions.
Addressing the media here, farmer leader Harmeet Singh Kadian said their leaders will meet the governor on Tuesday.
We will give our memorandum to the governor on Tuesday at 11 am, said Kadian.
Farmer leaders further said the next course of action of the SKM will be decided on Tuesday.
Various farmers' bodies, including the Bharti Kisan Union (Ekta Ugrahan), BKU (Lakhowal), BKU (Dakunda), which are part of the SKM, are participating in the protest.
Heavy security arrangements were made because of the protest and the traffic was diverted to alternative routes on some roads.
Farmers from Haryana also converged at Sector 5 in Panchkula, where policemen were deployed in large numbers.
Farmers from many parts of Punjab on Sunday began gathering at the Mohali-Chandigarh border near Phase-11 in Mohali.
They came on tractor trolleys, cars and other vehicles with a cargo of essential items such as ration, bedding, utensils, cooking gas, and cylinders for the three-day protest.
Farmers have erected tents and set up a stage in the middle of the road, while farmer leaders are addressing the protesters.
The Punjab and Chandigarh Police have beefed up security near the Mohali-Chandigarh border, erecting barricades and stationing water cannons.

Also Read

Will immerse medals in Ganga, fast unto death: Protesting wrestlers

SKM's 3-day protest: Farmers gather near Mohali border to take part in stir

Punjab govt calls protesting farmer leaders for meeting with CM Mann

Sikkim's financial condition improved since SKM came to power in 2019: CM

Samyukta Kisan Morcha to hold 3-day protest from Nov 26 on pending demands

Assam govt employees to intensify agitation for Old Pension Scheme

India's data science education market to reach $1.39 bn by 2028: Report

Bengaluru civic body's climate action plan aims to achieve net-zero by 2050

Delhi schools directed to have minimum 220 working days in an academic year

U'khand tunnel rescue: Robots to check on trapped workers' mental health

The Chandigarh and the Mohali police have already issued traffic advisories.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : farmers farmers protest Punjab

First Published: Nov 27 2023 | 5:26 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks Market HolidayLatest News LiveAnimal MovieTelangana Assembly Polls 2023 LIVERajasthan Assembly Polls LIVEHimalayan 450 LaunchState Assembly Elections 2023 LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayUttarakhand Tunnel Collapse

Elections 2023

State Assembly elections 2023: Rajasthan to go to polls tomorrowAfter BJP comes to power, such people will stay in jail: Reddy on Owaisi

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variantGenerative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many statesUttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this yearSBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon