Thursday, June 05, 2025 | 09:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Southern states' delimitation concerns to be addressed in due course: MHA

Southern states' delimitation concerns to be addressed in due course: MHA

The Ministry of Home Affairs said that southern states' concerns over a population-based delimitation will be addressed at the right time as Census-2027 preparations commence

Photo: ANI

The Centre on Wednesday said Census-2027, with caste enumeration, will be undertaken in two phases across the country. (Photo: ANI)

Archis Mohan New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 05 2025 | 9:07 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A day after it announced the schedule for conducting Census-2027, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Thursday said the concerns of southern states about the delimitation exercise, which will take place on the basis of the census data, will be taken care of and discussed with all concerned at an appropriate time.
 
In a series of posts on ‘X’, the MHA said budget allocation has never been a constraint for conducting the census, as funds are always ensured by the government. The entire 2021 Census exercise was estimated to cost the government over ₹13,000 crore. The Budget for 2025–26 allocated ₹574.80 crore for census surveys and statistics / the Registrar General of India (RGI).
 
 
The MHA did not explicitly state whether the census data could be available in time for a delimitation commission to decide on the number of seats in the Lok Sabha before the 2029 polls. However, the ministry alluded to Home Minister Amit Shah’s earlier statements on the delimitation exercise. It stated that Shah has “clarified on many occasions that in the delimitation exercise the concerns of southern states will be taken care of and discussed with all concerned at an appropriate time”.
 
The delimitation of constituencies for the Lok Sabha and state legislative assemblies is to be carried out on the basis of the first Census after 2026. It will also be the basis for reserving a third of seats for women in the Lok Sabha and state legislative assemblies. Tamil Nadu, and other southern states such as Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala and Telangana, fear that the delimitation exercise, if conducted solely on the basis of population, would diminish their political representation in Parliament. Some of the southern states have demanded a freeze on the number of Lok Sabha seats, based on the 1971 Census, for another 25 years.
 
The provisional data for the 2011 Census was released on 31 March 2011, 25 days after its population enumeration phase ended, while the final data was released two years later on 30 April 2013.

Also Read

Manipur Security, Security

Govt forms spl NIA court in Manipur for cases related to ethnic violence

Premiumcovid, corona, coronavirus

From Kerala to Uttar Pradesh, states step up vigil as Covid returns

Hackers, cybercrime, cyber crimes

E-Zero FIR to speed up action on cyber frauds: How will it help you?

Amit Shah, Home Minister

New e-Zero FIR system to boost speed in catching cyber criminals: Amit Shah

NIA, National Investigation Agency

NIA arrests two members of ISIS sleeper cell's module from Mumbai airport

 
The MHA also defended the delay in holding the Census exercise. It said Census 2021 was to be conducted and all preparations were completed. However, due to the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic across the country, the Census work was postponed. The aftershock of Covid-19 continued for quite some time, it said.
 
The ministry said Covid-19 disrupted all sectors including education. It said around 3 million enumerators are needed for the Census. Enumerators, who are primary school teachers, are key persons for conducting the Census. Conducting the Census after Covid could have disrupted primary education immensely, the MHA said.
 
The MHA also pointed out that countries which conducted the Census immediately after Covid-19 faced issues regarding the quality and coverage of Census data. It said the government has decided to commence the process of Census forthwith, which will complete on 1 March 2027 — the reference date for the Census.
 
The Centre on Wednesday said Census-2027, with caste enumeration, will be undertaken in two phases across the country. It will be completed by 1 October 2026 in snow-bound and hilly areas like Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand, and by 1 March 2027 in the rest of the country. The reference date for the headcount will be 12 am on 1 March 2027 for the rest of the country.

More From This Section

caste census, castes, caste survey

After 16-year gap, Census to be held in two phases by 2027

Devendra Fadnavis, Devendra, Fadnavis

Samruddhi Expressway corridor of Maharashtra's prosperity, says CM Fadnavis

train, indian train

How Indian Railways plans to curb fraud with Tatkal booking overhaul

Bhushan Ramkrishna Gavai, Bhushan Ramkrishna, Bhushan

India aims to be global arbitration hub with strong legal framework: CJI

Open AI

India poised to be AI talent powerhouse, says OpenAI CSO Jason Kwon

Topics : Amit Shah Ministry of Home Affairs Home Ministry census Caste politics

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 05 2025 | 9:07 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayMotilal Oswal Stock PicksGold-Silver Price TodayDividend TodayLive News TodayGold Card VisaOneplus 13s ReviewUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon