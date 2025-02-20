Thursday, February 20, 2025 | 10:48 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Sonia Gandhi admitted to hospital, likely to be discharged tomorrow

Sonia Gandhi admitted to hospital, likely to be discharged tomorrow

According to reports, she is doing fine and is likely to be discharged on Friday

Gandhi had turned 78 in December 2024. | File Photo: PTI

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Last Updated : Feb 20 2025 | 10:45 PM IST

Congress leader Sonia Gandhi has been admitted to the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital here, sources said on Thursday.

She is doing fine and is likely to be discharged on Friday, they said.

Gandhi had turned 78 in December 2024.

While the exact time of admission is not immediately known, a source said, she was admitted on Thursday morning.

She is under observation of a team of doctors, the source said.

Sonia Gandhi Congress

First Published: Feb 20 2025 | 10:45 PM IST

