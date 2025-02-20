Thursday, February 20, 2025 | 09:53 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta, ministers perform Yamuna aarti at Vasudev Ghat

The pollution in the Yamuna river and cleaning it had become a major issue

Delhi Yamuna Aarti

Ram bhajans were played at the ghat, and slogans of "Jai Shree Ram" and "Yamuna Maiya Ki Jai" were raised. | Photo: PTI

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 20 2025 | 9:50 PM IST

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta performed 'Yamuna Aarti' along with her cabinet colleagues at Vasudev Ghat on Thursday soon after formally taking charge as the ninth CM of the national capital at the Secretariat.

The pollution in the Yamuna river and cleaning it had become a major issue between the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on the one side and opposition parties BJP and Congress on the other during the run-up to the Delhi Assembhly elections. AAP convener and former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal was attacked by both the BJP and the Congress over the highly polluted Yamuna.

Gupta, along with Delhi BJP state president Virendra Sachdeva and her cabinet colleagues Parvesh Sahib Singh, Asish Sood, Manjinder Singh Sirsa, Ravinder Indraj Singh, Kapil Mishra and Pankaj Kumar Singh performed 'Maa Yamuna puja' before conducting aarti ahead of the first cabinet meeting.

 

Ram bhajans were played at the ghat, and slogans of "Jai Shree Ram" and "Yamuna Maiya Ki Jai" were raised.

Earlier in the day, Gupta, the first-time MLA from Shalimar Bagh, was administered oath as the chief minister by Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena in a grand ceremony at the Ramlila Maidan. Her council of ministers was also sworn in.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP's top brass, including Union ministers Amit Shah, J P Nadda and Rajnath Singh, and the chief ministers and deputy chief ministers of several NDA-ruled states, attended the ceremony.

Later, Gupta reached the Delhi Secretariat to take charge as the chief minister of Delhi. She was accompanied by party leaders, including state BJP in-charge Baijayant Panda and state president Virendra Sachdeva among others.

New members of her council of ministers including Parvesh Verma, Manjinder Singh Sirsa and Kapil Mishra were also present at the Delhi Secretariat.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Feb 20 2025 | 9:50 PM IST

