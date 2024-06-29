Business Standard
Soon UPI ticketing at all booking counters in Kolkata Metro's N-S corridor

The system had earlier been introduced in all Automatic Smart Card Recharge Machines (ASCRM) installed at stations of Blue Line but not at counters

Commuters now don't need to tender the exact fare in currency notes. (Photo: Shutterstock)

Press Trust of India Kolkata
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 29 2024 | 7:54 PM IST

Kolkata Metro on Saturday announced that UPI payment-based ticketing system will be available at booking counters of all stations of Blue Line (Dakshsineswar-New Garia) soon for the convenience of the passengers.
The system had earlier been introduced in all Automatic Smart Card Recharge Machines (ASCRM) installed at stations of Blue Line but not at counters.
This ticketing system has also been introduced in all stations of Green Line 1 and Green Line 2 (Howrah Maidan-Esplanade and Sealdah-Sector Five) as all ticket booking counters in this corridor are now UPI-enabled, the Kolkata Metro said in a statement.
As a result, commuters now don't need to tender the exact fare in currency notes and coins at stations under the Green line of East-West Metro.
"Instead, they have now been recharging their smart cards or purchasing tokens with the help of this alternative system," the statement said.
Now with the introduction of this UPI-payment based ticketing system at all the counters of Blue Line very soon, journey in Metro will be more hassle-free for commuters travelling in this oldest and arterial route linking the northern and southern outskirts of the eastern metropolis.
The Metro Railway authorities with the help of the State Bank of India and Centre for Railway Information Systems (CRIS) have introduced this Unified Payments Interface (UPI) based ticketing system.

First Published: Jun 29 2024 | 7:54 PM IST

