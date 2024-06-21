Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

India, Cambodia discuss investment treaty, UPI collab: Commerce ministry

Pharmacopoeia is a set of standards and quality specifications for ingredients, preparation and dosage forms of medicines manufactured, sold, consumed and exported in a country

UPI, UPI payments, UPI payment

Photo: Shutterstock

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 21 2024 | 12:19 AM IST

Listen to This Article

India and South East Asian nation Cambodia are negotiating collaboration in UPI-based digital payment to promote trade and tourism, the commerce ministry said on Thursday.
Both sides also deliberated upon diversification of the trade basket by identifying new products, bilateral investment treaty, recognition of Indian pharmacopoeia and collaboration in the pharma sector.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
These issues among others were discussed during the second meeting of the India-Cambodia Joint Working Group on Trade and Investment (JWGTI) here on Wednesday.
Pharmacopoeia is a set of standards and quality specifications for ingredients, preparation and dosage forms of medicines manufactured, sold, consumed and exported in a country.
Indian Pharmacopoeia Commission (IPC) is an autonomous institution under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare which sets standards for all drugs that are manufactured, sold and consumed in India.
"The meeting discussed the progress of the ongoing efforts for collaboration in (Unified Payment Interface) UPI-based digital payment to promote trade and tourism," it said in a statement.
India has already collaborated with countries like the UAE on UPI.
The meeting was co-chaired by Joint Secretary in the Department of Commerce Siddharth Mahajan and Director General for International Trade in the Cambodian Ministry of Commerce Long Kemvichet.
Mahajan mentioned the measures for deepening bilateral trade and investment and also emphasised on creation of mechanisms for cooperation and collaboration in sectors of mutual interest.
The Cambodian side elaborated on the numerous investment opportunities that Cambodia presents for Indian businesses.
The JWGTI was first held in July 2022 virtually. This was the first physical meeting after it was institutionalised.
Cambodia is a member of the 10-nation Asian bloc. Asean (Association of southEast Asian Nations) members include Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam.
India has a free trade agreement with Asian and it was implemented in 2009.
The bilateral trade between India and Cambodia has increased to USD 403.78 million (exports USD 185.39 million and imports USD 218.4 million) in 2023-24 from USD 366.44 million in 2022-23.
The principal commodities exported from India are pharmaceutical products, bovine meat, motor vehicles (autos, motorcycles and spare parts), raw hides and leather, and chemicals. The main imports include chemicals, vegetable oil, articles of apparel and clothing, and footwear.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Commerce ministry UPI transactions UPI India Cambodia

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 21 2024 | 12:18 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayInternational Yoga Day 2024Weather Update TodayLatest News LIVEUGC NET 2024 Exam LIVE updatesGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon