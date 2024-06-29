Downpour in Haridwar, cars swept away in U'khand's flooded Sukhi river

Heavy rain lashed Haridwar on Saturday afternoon and several cars washed away after flooding in the Sukhi river here.

Rainwater gushed into homes and left major roads in the pilgrimage town waterlogged.

As the rainfed Sukhi river is generally dry, people habitually park their cars on the dry riverbed.

As the river got flooded all of a sudden, the cars were swept away in the swirling waters. The river joins the mainstream of the Ganga a short distance away.

People gathered on the bridges over the Ganga near Har ki Pauri to capture the visuals of the floating cars on mobile cameras.