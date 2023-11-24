Sensex (-0.07%)
65970.04 -47.77
Nifty (-0.04%)
19794.70 -7.30
Nifty Smallcap (0.25%)
6436.05 + 16.15
Nifty Midcap (0.06%)
42050.45 + 23.15
Nifty Bank (0.44%)
43769.10 + 191.60
Heatmap

Soumya Vishwanathan murder: Court reserves order on sentence for Nov 25

On November 7, the court had adjourned the matter after noting that the verification of the affidavits filed by the convicts was not complete

Law & Order, court, case

The judge, however, took on record the pre-sentence report filed by the probationary officer

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 24 2023 | 4:09 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

A court here on Friday reserved for November 25 its order on the quantum of punishment for those convicted for killing TV journalist Soumya Vishwanathan in 2008.
Additional Sessions Judge (ASJ) Ravindra Kumar Pandey reserved the order after noting that the arguments on the sentencing had been completed.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
On November 7, the court had adjourned the matter after noting that the verification of the affidavits filed by the convicts was not complete.
The judge, however, took on record the pre-sentence report filed by the probationary officer.
On October 18, the judge had convicted Ravi Kapoor, Amit Shukla, Baljeet Malik, and Ajay Kumar under Indian Penal Code section 302 (murder) and provisions of the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA).
Vishwanathan, who was working with a leading English news channel, was shot dead in the early hours of September 30, 2008, on south Delhi's Nelson Mandela Marg while she was returning home from work. Police claimed the motive was robbery.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

15 years on, court convicts 5 for murder of journalist Soumya Vishwanathan

Journalist shot dead by unidentified miscreants in Bihar's Araria, probe on

Asian Games 2023: Never demanded exemption from trials - Sakshi Malik

'I feel pity': Nirmal Khanna on Mushaal Malik's induction into Pak cabinet

Menstrual cups reduce plastic waste generation by 99%: Soumya Swaminathan

DGCA issues circular to airlines, AAI to deal with fake GPS signals

India plans strategic reserves by storing gas in depleted wells: GAIL

India set to begin ambitious defence projects worth Rs 1.4 trillion

Delhi excise 'scam': AAP leader Sanjay Singh moves court seeking bail

Respond to problems of common people promptly: Prez Murmu to civil servants

Topics : court orders Court cases

First Published: Nov 24 2023 | 4:09 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveAnimal MovieOnePlus 12Telangana Elections LIVEHimalayan 450 LaunchState Assembly Elections 2023 LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayUttarakhand Tunnel Collapse

Elections 2023

State Assembly elections 2023: Rajasthan to go to polls tomorrowAfter BJP comes to power, such people will stay in jail: Reddy on Owaisi

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variantGenerative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many statesUttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this yearSBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon