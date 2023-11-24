India set to begin ambitious defence projects worth Rs 1.4 trillion

India is poised to grant preliminary approval for three major indigenous projects, including the construction of another aircraft carrier, 97 additional Tejas fighters, and 156 Prachand light combat helicopters, with a combined value of approximately Rs 1.4 trillion, according to a report by The Times of India (TOI).

The Defence Acquisitions Council, led by Rajnath Singh , is expected to initiate the "acceptance of necessity (AoN)"—the initial step in the procurement process—during a meeting scheduled for the end of the month, November 30. Following the AoNs, the procurement process will proceed to tender and commercial negotiations, culminating in the submission of the three deals to the Cabinet Committee on Security for final approval.

These projects include the 97 Tejas Mark-1A fighters, which is estimated to cost around Rs 55,000 crore. These fighters will complement the 83 jets already ordered under a contract with Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL). These additions are vital for increasing the Indian Air Force's fighter squadrons addressing the current shortfall.

The second indigenous aircraft carrier (IAC-2) is expected to be built at the Cochin Shipyard for approximately Rs 40,000 crore, following a "repeat order" of INS Vikrant (IAC-1). The construction of IAC-2, with a tonnage of 44,000 tonnes, will take 8-10 years. India's need for carrier-based aircraft is currently met by the MiG-29K jets, with further plans for the acquisition of Rafale-Marine fighter jets.

The 156 Prachand helicopters, costing around Rs 45,000 crore, will be used for offensive operations in high-altitude areas like Siachen Glacier and eastern Ladakh. These helicopters, armed with various weaponry, will complement the existing fleet already inducted under a previous contract.

While budgetary constraints led to opting for a smaller electric-propulsion IAC-2, China is already operating two aircraft carriers and building two more. In contrast, the United States boasts 11 nuclear-powered carriers, each capable of carrying a substantial complement of fighters and aircraft. Therefore, these defense projects are crucial to bolstering India's preparedness.

