Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / India News / Indian tourist bus that plunged into Nepal's Marsyangdi River pulled out

Indian tourist bus that plunged into Nepal's Marsyangdi River pulled out

The bus with an Uttar Pradesh registration was pulled out from the river by using a crane after closing the Mugling-Anbukhaireni road section of the national highway for four hours

Nepal, Nepal bus accident, Indian nationals

The accident killed 25 pilgrims from Maharashtra. | Credit: X

Press Trust of India Kathmandu
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 26 2024 | 9:25 PM IST

Listen to This Article

An Indian tourist bus which plunged into the Marsyangdi River in central Nepal last week, killing 25 Indian pilgrims, was pulled out on Monday, authorities said.
The bus with an Uttar Pradesh registration was pulled out from the river by using a crane after closing the Mugling-Anbukhaireni road section of the national highway for four hours since Monday morning, according to Deputy Spokesperson of Armed Police Force Shailendra Thapa.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
The bus veered off the highway and fell into the fast-flowing Marsyangdi River at Abu Khaireni in the Tanahun district of the Gandaki province last Friday.
The accident killed 25 pilgrims from Maharashtra. The driver and his assistant from Uttar Pradesh were also killed. The accident also injured 16 others.
The accident site lies on the national highway, some 90 km west of Kathmandu.
Initially, a single crane was used to pull the bus out, but then another crane was put to use to complete the task.

More From This Section

A Revanth Reddy

Telangana govt has filled 30,000 vacancies in 90 days, to recruit more: CM

Ghazipur landfill,fire

Govt proposes to introduce new rules to clean up contaminated sites

Kangana Ranaut, Kangana

LIVE news: Kangana Ranaut's remarks on farmers' protest do not reflect party's stand, says BJP

railway staff, loco drivers, loco pilots, trains, tracks

Railways union welcomes Unified Pension Scheme, seeks 8th Pay Commission

bird flu in west bengal

Odisha govt culls over 11,700 chicken, health dept issues alert on bird flu

Passengers were stranded on the highway for hours while the work was underway. However, the road section opened by evening after the bus was pulled from the river.
The reason for the accident is not yet known.
The deceased and the injured were part of a group of 104 pilgrims on a visit to Nepal in three buses.
Following the accident, the post-mortem of the 27 Indians took place at a hospital in the Bagmati province on Saturday.
A military transport aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF) then brought the bodies of 25 of the pilgrims to Maharashtra's Jalgaon.
Sixteen passengers who were rescued from the accident site are receiving treatment at Tribhuvan University Teaching Hospital here.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Insurance, pension

News updates: Cabinet approves Unified Pension Scheme, says will benefit 2.3 mn central employees

IAF Aircraft

IAF plane departs for India with bodies of 25 pilgrims killed in Nepal

Nepal, Nepal bus accident, Indian nationals

Nepal bus accident: 48 pilgrims, 2 bodies arrive through land route

Nepal bus accident

14 people killed as Indian bus plunges into Nepal's Marsyangdi River

damage, landslide, Guwahati Landslide

Four Nepali nationals found dead, trapped under debris in Uttarakhand

Topics : Nepal Bus accident Indian tourism Indian tourist

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 26 2024 | 9:24 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayICMAI CMA June ResultBadlapur School CaseAuto-Taxi Drivers StrikeOrient Tech IPOZomato Share PriceBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon