Special session: Din in Lok Sabha after national anthem played before time

An abrupt halt to the playing of the national anthem in the Lok Sabha on Monday drew protests from the opposition benches, prompting an intervention by Speaker Om Birla.
The audio systems in the House beamed national anthem even before the Speaker had assumed his chair. The gaffe was soon noticed and the national anthem was stopped mid-way.
The entire national anthem was played when the Speaker entered the Lok Sabha chamber.
The national anthem 'Jana, Gana, Mana ' is played in the House at the beginning of a new session of Parliament. The Session ends with the playing of the national song 'Vande Mataram.'
Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi and BSP's Danish Ali were among the opposition party leaders who objected to playing of the national anthem before Birla entered the Lok Sabha chamber.
The Speaker pacified the agitated opposition members, saying sometimes technical lapses happen.
"We do not like when you are insulted," Congress' Leader of the House Adhir Ranjan was heard telling the Speaker amid the din. Birla assured the members that an enquiry will be conducted into the matter.
