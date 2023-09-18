close
Sensex (-0.36%)
67596.84 -241.79
Nifty (-0.29%)
20133.30 -59.05
Nifty Smallcap (-0.26%)
5850.40 -15.50
Nifty Midcap (-0.42%)
40658.20 -171.70
Nifty Bank (-0.54%)
45979.85 -251.65
Heatmap

Special session: Din in Lok Sabha after national anthem played before time

The audio systems in the House beamed national anthem even before the Speaker had assumed his chair. The gaffe was soon noticed and the national anthem was stopped mid-way

Lok Sabha

(PTI Photo)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 18 2023 | 4:39 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

An abrupt halt to the playing of the national anthem in the Lok Sabha on Monday drew protests from the opposition benches, prompting an intervention by Speaker Om Birla.
The audio systems in the House beamed national anthem even before the Speaker had assumed his chair. The gaffe was soon noticed and the national anthem was stopped mid-way.
The entire national anthem was played when the Speaker entered the Lok Sabha chamber.
The national anthem 'Jana, Gana, Mana ' is played in the House at the beginning of a new session of Parliament. The Session ends with the playing of the national song 'Vande Mataram.'

Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi and BSP's Danish Ali were among the opposition party leaders who objected to playing of the national anthem before Birla entered the Lok Sabha chamber.
The Speaker pacified the agitated opposition members, saying sometimes technical lapses happen.
"We do not like when you are insulted," Congress' Leader of the House Adhir Ranjan was heard telling the Speaker amid the din. Birla assured the members that an enquiry will be conducted into the matter.

Also Read

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury meets victim's familyof Panchayat poll violence

Don't understand if this is a special session or normal: LoP Chowdhury

Was Centre sleeping till now: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury during Manipur visit

Cong, CPI(M) question invite to Trinamool for June 12 Oppn meet in Patna

Special session of Parliament: PM Modi to speak in Lok Sabha at 11 am today

Thailand eyes India to boost tourism recovery after waiving visa for China

PM Modi mentions monumental MPs while bidding adieu to old Parliament

PM bids adieu to old Parliament with paeans to Nehru, dig at Manmohan

Oppn decides to raise people's issues in Parliament's special session

WHO's good manufacturing norms to be made compulsory for all drug firms

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Parliament Lok Sabha national anthem

First Published: Sep 18 2023 | 4:39 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayMotoGP Bharat 2023Gold - Silver PriceParliament Special Session LIVEHartalika Teej 2023Women's Reservation BillGanesh ChaturthiApple iPhone 15 Series

Companies News

D B Realty raises up to Rs 1,544 crore through convertible warrantsTorrent pharma in advance talks with CVC Capital to buyout Cipla promoters

Election News

BJP accuses Cong of 'stealing' Imran Khan's theme song for MP poll campaignBRS leaders to meet on Friday to discuss special Parliamentary session

India News

Parliament special session LIVE: Day 1 begins amid ruckus from OppositionGanesh Chaturthi: Best wishes, quotes, pandal and Ganesh temple decoration

Economy News

Centre may raise rabi crop MSP by 2-7% for 2024-25 marketing seasonIndia's WPI inflation remains in deflation for fifth straight month in Aug
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon