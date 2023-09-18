WHO's good manufacturing norms to be made compulsory for all drug firms

After allegations that cough syrups produced in India were connected to deaths overseas, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) could shortly notify proposed amendments to rules in order to make good manufacturing practice (GMP) compulsory for all pharmaceutical firms, according to a report by Mint.



The Centre recently made GMP mandatory for micro, small and medium enterprises manufacturing drugs. Only 2,000 of the 10,500 manufacturing units in the country have the World Health Organisation's GMP certification. GMP stipulates essential standards to improve product quality through control measures related to materials, methods, machinery, and processes.



The lack of uniformity in existing regulations has led to inconsistent enforcement and underdeveloped testing infrastructure. In India, over 100,000 drug samples are tested annually, but a lack of coordination between states and the central government can cause delays in inquiries and subsequent actions.



One of the state drug controllers told Mint that pharma companies have several queries regarding implementing the new changes.



Mint reported that Raghuvanshi communicated to pharma stakeholders that GMP under schedule M is under revision, and it is under the active consideration of the health ministry to publish final notification on the revised schedule. One-day regional workshops will be held across India to provide information about the revised schedule M requirement.

Also Read ICC ODI World Cup 2023 format, teams, venues, match rules, winners list Cough syrups to painkillers: Bar codes on 11 habit-forming drugs soon IdeaForge IPO fully booked on day 1; should you bid? Read what analysts say ICC makes helmets mandatory for high-risk positions; changes free hit rule Passengers can carry 2 sealed bottles of alcohol per person in Delhi metro Let us resolve to make India corruption-free, developed nation: Goyal From Nehru to Chandrayaan-3: PM Modi's parliament speech highlights RS Chairman reconstitutes panel of vice-chairpersons with 50% women MPs SC refuses to entertain Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren's plea against ED summons Isro's Aditya-L1 mission commences data collection with STEPS Instrument



The first such meetings were conducted in Hyderabad, New Delhi, and Baddi last week. Similar meetings will be conducted in Mumbai, Kolkata and Ahmedabad in the coming days.