Speed up decision on Engineer Rashid's bail plea: Delhi HC to NIA court

Speed up decision on Engineer Rashid's bail plea: Delhi HC to NIA court

The court was dealing with Rashid's plea alleging there was no remedy available after the NIA court, dealing with his bail application, left him in limbo post him becoming MP

The Delhi High Court on Monday asked the court hearing cases of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to expeditiously decide the bail plea of jailed J&K MP Abdul Rashid Sheikh alias Engineer Rashid in a terror funding case.

Justice Vikas Mahajan said, "The ASJ-03, Patiala House Court is requested to dispose of the bail application of the petitioner expeditiously."  The court was dealing with Rashid's plea alleging there was no remedy available after the NIA court, dealing with his bail application, left him in limbo post him becoming member of Parliament (MP).

Justice Mahajan observed a direction was passed by the high court on the administrative side clarifying that the NIA court would continue to hear the case.

 

In view of the development, Rashid's counsel sought to withdraw the plea from the high court.

The Baramulla MP is facing trial in a terror funding case with the allegations that he funded separatists and terror groups in Jammu and Kashmir.

He was elected from the Baramulla constituency in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and has been lodged in Tihar Jail since 2019 after the NIA arrested him under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act in the 2017 terror-funding case.

As an interim relief, Rashid was earlier allowed a two-day custody parole to attend the ongoing Parliament session on February 11 and 13.

First Published: Feb 24 2025 | 2:13 PM IST

