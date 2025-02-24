Monday, February 24, 2025 | 01:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Time to invest in MP: PM Modi as he cites talent pool, booming industries

Press Trust of India Bhopal
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 24 2025 | 1:10 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said with a strong talent pool and thriving industries, Madhya Pradesh is becoming a preferred business destination and that this is the time, and right time, to invest in the state.

He was speaking after inaugurating the mega 'Invest Madhya Pradesh - Global Investors Summit-2025' at the Indira Gandhi Rashtriya Manav Sangrahalaya, located near the picturesque Upper Lake in Bhopal, to showcase the state's infinite possibilities for investors and industrialists.

Modi said the World Bank has expressed confidence that India will continue to be the world's fastest growing economy in the coming years.

The World Bank recently said in its Global Economic Prospects report that India will remain the fastest-growing major economy for next two years.

 

Modi also said the Deregulation Commission will help create investment-friendly regulatory ecosystem in the states.

India is emerging as the top supply chain for global aerospace firms, he said, adding that textile, tourism and technology sectors will generate crores of jobs in the years to come.

The PM also unveiled 18 new policies of the Madhya Pradesh government, aimed at attracting major investment in the BJP-ruled state.

"With a strong talent pool and thriving industries, Madhya Pradesh is becoming a preferred business destination," Modi said.

"This is the time, and right time, to invest in the state," the prime minister said.

"The speed of development in Madhya Pradesh has doubled after the formation of the double engine' government in the state," he said.

Modi further said Madhya Pradesh is among the leading states in India's electric vehicles revolution.

There are several opportunities in the health and wellness sector in the country, he said, adding, The world is liking the heal in India' mantra.

Modi said in the past two decades, MP has seen a lot of transformations.

There were issues pertaining to electricity and water, and law and order was even worse. In such a scenario, industrial development was difficult, he noted.

But in the past 20 years, with the help of the people, the BJP state government focused on governance. Two decades ago, people used to stay away from investing here (in MP), and now it is among the top states in the country for investment, Modi said.

He said that a few days ago, a UN organisation on climate change called India a "solar power superpower".

"This organisation also said that while many countries only talk, India shows results," Modi added.

On the occasion, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said with the organisation of the Global Investors Summit here, Madhya Pradesh will make its identity as a major global investment destination.

Yadav said his government is committed to double the state's economy in the next five years, as part of the country's commitment to make India a developed nation by 2047.

Madhya Pradesh has decided to observe 2025 as a year of industries and employment, as part of its commitment towards making India a developed nation, he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Narendra Modi Madhya Pradesh Global Investors Summit Madhya Pradesh

First Published: Feb 24 2025 | 1:09 PM IST

