Only 54% villages verified as 'ODF plus model' despite 80% coverage: Govt

Only 54% villages verified as 'ODF plus model' despite 80% coverage: Govt

The review also showed that grey water management has reached 91 per cent national coverage, with more than 20 states and Union territories crossing the 95 per cent mark

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Last Updated : Jul 02 2025 | 8:47 PM IST

While 80 per cent of villages targeted under the Swachh Bharat Mission-Grameen (SBM-G) are open defecation free and have solid and liquid waste managements systems in place, only 54 per cent are officially verified, a government review found.

The data was presented at the National Rural Sanitation Workshop held in New Delhi on Wednesday.

The review also showed that grey water management has reached 91 per cent national coverage, with more than 20 states and Union territories crossing the 95 per cent mark.

Solid waste management stands at 87 per cent, while plastic waste management has achieved 70 per cent block-level coverage though concerns about functional sustainability remain.

 

According to official data presented, 80 per cent of targeted villages have achieved ODF Plus Model status, while only 54 per cent have been verified.

The Swachh Bharat Mission (SBM), launched on the occasion of Mahatma Gandhi's birthday ten years ago, marks its 10th anniversary on Wednesday, providing a valuable opportunity to reflect on its achievements and challenges.

ODF Plus Model village has a sustained open defecation free status, has arrangements for solid waste management liquid waste management and observes visual cleanliness i.e., minimal litter, minimal stagnant wastewater, no plastic waste dump in public places and displays ODF related messages.

The workshop, jointly organised by the Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation (DDWS) under the Ministry of Jal Shakti and UNICEF India, brought together state mission directors, government officials, sector experts and development partners to assess the current status of rural sanitation and chart the path forward.

Addressing the event, DDWS Secretary Ashok KK Meena said, "Sanitation is not just about infrastructure, it is about dignity, equity and sustainability. The next phase of SBM-G must continue to build on the collective momentum of the last decade and anchor local leadership in delivery."  Two key technical publications were launched during the workshop: 'standard operating procedures for the safety and dignity of sanitation workers in rural India' and 'protocol for developing climate resilient sanitation technical designs and services'.

UNICEF's chief of WASH and CCES, Karina Malczweska, stressed the importance of transitioning to climate-resilient and future-ready sanitation systems.

Kamal Kishore Soan, Mission Director of SBM-G and Jal Jeevan Mission, called the workshop a platform for reflection and recalibration.

"As climate risks intensify, integrating resilience into sanitation systems is no longer optional, it is essential," he said.

A dedicated session led by Additional Secretary Sushil Kumar Lohani from the Ministry of Panchayati Raj highlighted the role of gram panchayats in sustaining sanitation outcomes.

Over 2.5 lakh panchayats have prepared thematic development plans via the e-GramSwaraj platform and are monitoring progress using the Panchayat Advancement Index.

Award-winning panchayats showcased best practices such as 100 per cent waste segregation, large-scale composting, and eco-friendly solutions.

