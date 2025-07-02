Wednesday, July 02, 2025 | 12:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Japan Airlines flight drops 26,000 ft mid-air, makes emergency landing

Japan Airlines flight drops 26,000 ft mid-air, makes emergency landing

The Boeing 737 aircraft operated by Spring Airlines Japan, with 191 people on board, experienced a cabin pressure irregularity. Passengers described the incident on social media as 'life-threatening'

A man wearing an oxygen mask after Japan Airlines' flight plummets 26,000 feet mid-air

Photo: Screengrab/X@@fl360aero

Swati Gandhi New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 02 2025 | 12:18 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A Tokyo-bound Japan Airlines flight JL8696 from Shanghai was forced to make an emergency landing at Kansai Airport in Japan after the aircraft dropped nearly 26,000 feet mid-air suddenly.
 
The Boeing 737 aircraft was operated by Spring Airlines Japan and carried 191 people on board, including passengers and the crew, South China Morning Post reported, adding that none of the passengers and crew were injured.
 
The flight suffered a sudden drop in cabin pressure at around 6.53 PM local time, thereby forcing the plane to descend rapidly from 36,000 feet to 10,500 feet in ten minutes. According to an Associated Press report, passengers onboard were worried that the aircraft would crash after the oxygen masks were deployed amid fears of a change in pressure levels. Sudden drop in pressure level could cause some people to lose consciousness. 
 

Also Read

South China sea

QUAD foreign ministers concerned about East and South China sea situation

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump rules out delay to July 9 tariff deadline, renews warning to Japan

Land factor in Indo-Pacific

US, Indo-Pacific partners agree to strengthen maritime cooperation

steel, steel industry

Apr-May finished steel imports fall 27.6% as China, Japan shipments decline

Japan flag, Japan

Japanese manufacturers slightly more optimistic amid Trump tariff worries

 
Citing officials from the Japanese government, news report said the pilots contacted air traffic controllers after an alert was triggered in the aircraft about an irregularity in the pressurisation system that maintains cabin air pressure.
 
Soon after landing, passengers began posting on social media about the incident as “life-threatening”. A passenger wrote, “My body is still here, but my soul hasn’t caught up. My legs are still shaking. When you face life or death, everything else feels trivial.”
 
Another passenger told Associated Press that a muffled boom was heard, and the oxygen mask came down in a few seconds, adding that the stewardess cried and shouted to put on the masks, saying that the plane had a malfunction.
 
Several social media users claimed that the passengers were kept on board the plane, even after an hour of landing, with Spring Airlines announcing to pay each passenger 15,000 yen ($104) after complaints. However, the passengers would be required to contact the airline rather than receive the compensation automatically.
 
A South China Morning Post report revealed that the Boeing 737 series involved in Monday’s emergency landing has faced numerous global safety incidents, including at least 12 fatal crashes since 2000. 
An investigation is currently underway into the mechanical issue that caused the sudden drop in cabin pressure.
 

More From This Section

Judiciary, law, gavel

NYC judge blocks Trump admin from ending legal status for many Haitians

14th Dalai Lama

Dalai Lama says Trust will decide his reincarnation, rules out China's role

Photo: Bloomberg

Quad launches major initiative to steady supply of critical minerals

Alligator Alcatraz in Florida

Inside Alligator Alcatraz, Trump's migrant detention camp in Florida swamps

cyber fraud

Cyberattack exposed data of 6 million customer accounts, says Qantas

Topics : Japan emergency landing Boeing 737 BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 02 2025 | 12:18 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayReliance Communications Loan FraudAdcounty Media IPO Allotment StatusCrizac IPOGold and Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVEBank Holidays in July 2025Nothing Phone 3 and Headphone 1 LaunchUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon