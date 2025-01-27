Business Standard

Monday, January 27, 2025 | 03:01 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Sports can become key to India's developed nation dream by 2047: Mandaviya

Sports can become key to India's developed nation dream by 2047: Mandaviya

Mandaviya spoke at the inaugural event of the 1st International Olympic Research Conference organised at Rashtriya Raksha University

Mansukh Mandaviya, Mansukh, Mandaviya

Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports said India's commitment to host the Olympics in 2036 is a symbol of its growing power | (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Gandhinagar
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 27 2025 | 2:57 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Sports can become an important pillar in India's march to become a developed nation by 2047 when it celebrates the centenary year of independence, Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said here on Monday.

The Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports said India's commitment to host the Olympics in 2036 is a symbol of its growing power.

Mandaviya spoke at the inaugural event of the 1st International Olympic Research Conference organised at Rashtriya Raksha University.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji said we have to organise the Olympics in the country in 2036. This is a symbol of India's growing power," he said.

 

The minister said at a time when India is moving towards becoming a developed country in 2047 and celebrating the centenary year of independence, sports can become an important pillar in achieving this target.

Also Read

The net income from Waqf properties -- which in turn is used for the welfare of the Muslim community -- has seen a sharp 99 per cent fall over five years between 2019-20 and 2023-24. It is despite an increase in the number of properties registered un

BJP-led NDA amendments accepted, Oppn's defeated in Waqf bill committee

Modi, Narendra Modi

Updates: Proud to honour extraordinary achievements of Padma awardees, says PM Modi

Modi, Narendra Modi

PM Modi congratulates residents of Himachal Pradesh on Statehood Day

Asaduddin Owaisi, Asaduddin, Owaisi

Govt wants to bulldoze it: Oppn MPs after chaos at JPC meeting on Waqf Bill

Ex-RBI governor, Duvvuri Subbarao in 2013

NDA 3.0 must use political capital for structural reforms: D Subbarao

Highlighting the importance of research and innovation, Mandaviya said, "If we fail to conduct research and implement new ideas, we will lag in a continuously progressing world."  He said, "When we promote sports, we find solutions to many issues. It is for this reason that PM Modi gave the slogans of 'Khelo India' and started a 'Fit India' campaign to keep citizens fit."  'Fit India' is about ensuring physical and mental fitness among citizens, and such people create an ideal society that is healthy and paves the way for a developed country, he said.

The minister said, "Sports is a symbol of a nation's increasing strength. This is why PM Modi said that by 2036, we should be ranked among the top 10 in the world in the sports sector, and when the country celebrates the centenary year of independence in 2047, we have to be in the top five in sports."  He said the International Olympic Research Conference is important and will leave an impact globally.

Topics to be discussed during the four-day conference include the selection of the Olympics host city, legacy and urban transformation, economic strategies and technological innovation, sustainability and environmental responsibility in hosting, and games governance.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Pushkar Singh Dhami, Pushkar Singh, Dhami, Uttarakhand CM

LIVE news updates: Uniform Civil Code implemented in Uttarakhand, becomes first state to do so

Ayushman Bharat , PMJAY

600 Haryana hospitals to halt Ayushman Bharat services over payment delay

Pushkar Singh Dhami, Uttarakhand CM

Uttarakhand adopts UCC today: Impact on marriage age, divorce, succession

gavel law cases

RG Kar case: HC reserves judgement on admission of appeals by WB govt, CBI

Atishi marlena, Atishi, Delhi CM, Kejriwal, Arvind Kejriwal, Sanjay Singh, sanjay, Dilip Pandey, AAP

Delhi elections LIVE: AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal releases party's manifesto for Delhi polls

Topics : Modi govt Mansukh Lal Mandaviya Sports in India sports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 27 2025 | 2:57 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayDenta Water IPO AllotmentLatest News LIVEUCC in Uttarakhand TodayBudget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon