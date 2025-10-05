Sunday, October 05, 2025 | 03:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / SPVs with anchor partners to be set up under ₹60,000 cr PM-SETU scheme

SPVs with anchor partners to be set up under ₹60,000 cr PM-SETU scheme

The scheme will also help create pathways for long-term diplomas, short-term courses, and executive programmes

India IT industry, IT services, automation, artificial intelligence, AI, generative AI, Gen AI, skill transformation, organisational structure, entry-level engineers, pyramid structure, diamond-shaped workforce, mid-tier workforce, IT hiring trends,

PM-SETU will follow a hub-and-spoke model, with 200 hub ITIs linked to 800 spoke ITIs.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 05 2025 | 3:03 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Special purpose vehicles with credible anchor industry partners will be set up under the Rs 60,000-crore PM-SETU scheme to manage clusters and ensure outcome-based training, the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship said.

Under the Pradhan Mantri Skilling and Employability Transformation through Upgraded ITIs (PM-SETU), launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday, new, demand-driven courses will be introduced in a bid to transform 1,000 government ITIs across India into modern, industry-aligned training institutions.

Besides, existing courses will be revamped in collaboration with industries.

The scheme will also help create pathways for long-term diplomas, short-term courses, and executive programmes.

PM-SETU will follow a hub-and-spoke model, with 200 hub ITIs linked to 800 spoke ITIs.

 

Also Read

PM Narendra Modi addressing the gathering at Kaushal Deekshant Samaroh held on the sidelines of the unveils of various youth-focused initiatives at Vigyan Bhawan, in New Delhi on October 04, 2025 | Photo: PIB

PM Modi launches schemes worth ₹62k crore with poll-bound Bihar in focus

Modi, Narendra Modi

PM Modi unveils initiatives worth over ₹62,000 cr for youth; Bihar in focus

Skilling failure: Govt must streamline delivery models for better outcomes

Skilling failure: Govt must streamline delivery models for better outcomespremium

internship, jobs

PM internship scheme pilot likely to be extended for two monthspremium

information technology, it industry, Developing skills, skills gaps

India emerging GCC hub for life sciences companies, says EY report

Each hub will be equipped with advanced infrastructure, innovation and incubation centres, production units, training of trainer facilities, and placement services, while the spokes will extend access and outreach.

The scheme also envisages strengthening of five National Skill Training Institutes in Bhubaneswar (Odisha), Chennai (Tamil Nadu), Hyderabad (Telangana), Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh), Ludhiana (Punjab) as Centres of Excellence with global partnerships.

Under the first phase of PM-SETU, 15 hub-and-spoke ITI clusters have been identified across the country, spanning diverse regions and industrial ecosystems.

These include Sonipat (Haryana), Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh), Bijnor and Meerut (Uttar Pradesh), Haridwar (Uttarakhand), Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh), Bengaluru Urban (Karnataka), Bharatpur (Rajasthan), Darbhanga and Patna (Bihar), Hoshiarpur (Punjab), Hyderabad (Telangana), Sambalpur (Odisha), Chennai (Tamil Nadu), and Guwahati (Assam).

Each cluster will serve as a centre of excellence in skills, equipped with advanced infrastructure, modern trades, and industry-led training, creating model ecosystems.

Addressing the launch programme, Minister for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Jayant Chaudhary said the PM-SETU is a very ambitious and important scheme.

"The ITIs impart training to 169 trades and this year, nearly 9 lakh students have achieved the national trade certificate (NTC). It is perhaps for the first time in India's history that such a large-scale investment is being done in ITIs via PM-SETU," said the minister.

He observed that the 1,200 Vocational Skill Labs established in Navodaya Vidyalayas and Eklavya Model Residential schools will impart skills to students across 12 key sectors including IT, automotive, agriculture, electronics, logistics, BFSI, tourism, hospitality, etc.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

gavel

Cancer attributable to prolonged stress suffered in Army job, says HC

Cheque

Spelling errors on cheque leads to suspension of school teacher in Himachal

Prison, Justice, Punishment, Criminal, Law, Arrest, Cage, Jail

Doctor arrested after 14 children die in MP from toxic cough syrup

landslide

Several feared dead as heavy rain triggers landslides in Darjeeling

fact check, Technology

Govt proposes portal to streamline certification, access to assistive tech

Topics : Skill development Skill development institutes Anchor investors

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 05 2025 | 3:03 PM IST

Explore News

India-W vs Pakistan-W Playing 11Stocks to Watch TodayGold vs Silver: Where to investWorld Teachers Day 2025OTT Release This WeekNRI Billionaire ListGold-Silver Price Best FD RatesUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon