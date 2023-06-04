close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

India no longer lumbering around at relatively slow pace: EAM Jaishankar

India is no longer "lumbering around at a relatively slow pace", EAM Jaishankar said as he concluded his three-day visit to South Africa for a conclave of the five-nation BRICS grouping

Press Trust of India Johannesburg
Jaishankar, EAM Jaishankar

S Jaishankar (Photo: PTI)

4 min read Last Updated : Jun 04 2023 | 7:07 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

India is no longer "lumbering around at a relatively slow pace", External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said as he concluded his three-day visit to South Africa for a conclave of the five-nation BRICS grouping.

Speaking at a reception hosted by the local diaspora and expatriate community in Cape Town in his honour Saturday evening, he also spoke about the special relationship between India and South Africa, which would celebrate 30 years of new diplomatic ties.

The minister was in the city with his counterparts from Brazil, Russia, China for the BRICS bloc meeting hosted by South Africa.

"This is no longer the India that was lumbering around at a relatively slow pace. When it comes to digital, I can assert with a great deal of confidence, that I see practices (and) efficiencies in India which I don't see even if I go to Europe and North America," Jaishankar said.

"This scale of change which is taking place in India, when we speak about the pace of transformation of these nine years, is really something that I think the Indian community abroad, the non-residents abroad and I would say even the friends and well-wishers of India abroad need to understand is something very powerful and very big that is going on," he said.

Highlighting the achievements of the Modi government in its nine years in office through policy reforms and actions in various areas to raise the self-reliance of the Indian people, Jaishankar said this was not a protectionist effort.

Also Read

Women's T20 World Cup Semis: South Africa create history, qualify for final

England vs South Africa, Women's T20 World Cup: How to live stream in India

T20 World Cup Final Highlights: Australia complete 2nd hattrick of titles

EAM Jaishankar meets Russian Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov

India helped in grain deal between Moscow and Kyiv, says EAM Jaishankar

US Defence Secy Lloyd J Austin's visit to India to begin on Sunday

Restoration work ongoing at war footing at Odisha accident site: Railways

Pilgrims in Jammu and Kashmir receive vaccination before leaving for Hajj

'There are things bigger than politics when you are outside country': EAM

Courage, compassion shown truly inspiring: PM lauds Balasore locals

"A self-reliant India is not a protectionist India that is closing itself to the world. It is an India that is actually making more in India but making more for the world and making more with the world.

"We are today actively trying to forge partnerships. One of the indices of success has been the growing amount of foreign direct investments we have attracted," the minister said.

He said India's FDI of USD86 billion last year was the largest in the world.

"The overall picture is one of great confidence at home one of very significant achievements; but also, one where there is a great deal of ambition," he said.

Commenting on India's vision for the next 25 years, Jaishankar said it was important to show to the generation of today that they have the capability of doing much bigger things on a much grander scale.

"It is also the rise of a civilization state which will make its impact and which will also inspire others in different parts of the world to do something similar," he said.

Jaishankar also spoke about the special relationship between India and South Africa, which would celebrate 30 years of a new diplomatic relationship after a break of almost four decades because of apartheid.

"As we became independent and continued to support South Africa in its struggle against apartheid, the symbolism of Nelson Mandela and Mahatma Gandhi took very deep root," he said.

"There was a particular association that we had with Nelson Mandela as an inspirational figure and also as the leader of a people who were struggling to control their own future and to establish their own identity," he said, adding the relations in these three decades "have flowered in every conceivable sense".

He said the two countries today have a trade of about USD 18 billions.

The cooperation between the two countries in myriad fields such as international issues at various forums, cricket, cheetah reintroduction in India, and Covid vaccines was also highlighted in the minister's address.

"When I look around the world at close to about 200 countries, and say who are our closest friends, I think this country very naturally comes to mind and that is something that is reflected in a lot of what we see."

Commenting on the vision for the India-S Africa relationship beyond the 30 years that it will celebrate in November, Jaishankar said India looked to a world of greater mobility and greater knowledge exchange.

Reacting to a comment about the difficulty of securing visas for visits to South Africa, Jaishankar said India has an e-visa system for South African applicants that worked well and swiftly.

"(But) we have not seen the counterpart arrangement (by South Africa). I understand for example that there are challenges with intra-company transferees or family members journeying. I am very cognizant of it. I have mentioned it to my colleague and I hope that in the coming months the Joint Committee that undertakes government -to-government interaction would be looking into it," the minister said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : S Jaishankar India-South Africa

First Published: Jun 04 2023 | 7:07 AM IST

Latest News

View More

IndiGo's audacity? Media platform founder complains about high ticket costs

Photo: Bloomberg
2 min read

Surge in market valuations may give PNB, three other PSBs largecap status

mutual funds
2 min read

Kia Seltos facelift spotted in X Line variant, check design updates

Kia motors, Seltos
2 min read

Don't take any step that would undermine sports: Anurag Thakur to wrestlers

Anurag Thakur
1 min read

Trial court can't send foreigner to detention while granting bail: Delhi HC

Delhi High Court
4 min read

Most Popular

Alstom emerges as lowest bidder for 100 alluminium Vande Bharat trains

GE T&amp;D: Profitable growth remains elusive
3 min read

LIVE updates: Growth of 8 core industries stood at 3.5% in April YoY

Photo credit: PI Industries website
3 min read

Biryanis, condoms, Jalebi-Fafda & soup bowls: What we Swiggy'd in IPL 2023

Behrouz’s Zaikedaar Paneer Biryani
2 min read

World wrestling body notes wrestlers' protest, wants WFI polls in 45 days

Wrestlers in Haridwar
4 min read

Indian regulators step up scrutiny ahead of FATF review in Nov: Report

Mauritius joins Pakistan on FATF's 'grey list'; questions over FPI inflows
3 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon