close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Centre not even bothered: Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot on wrestlers' protest

Hitting out at central govt over protest by wrestlers demanding the arrest and sacking of WFI chief, Rajasthan CM on Saturday said it wasn't even bothered about the plight of the women grapplers

ANI Politics
ashok gehlot, rajasthan congress

3 min read Last Updated : Jun 04 2023 | 7:18 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Hitting out at the central government over the ongoing protests by the wrestlers demanding the arrest and sacking of Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Singh, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday said it wasn't even bothered about the plight of the women grapplers.

Speaking at a public event at Pali in Rajasthan on Saturday, CM Gehlot said, "The wrestlers are protesting in Delhi but it seems that the government is not even bothered about their plight. An FIR was registered on the directions of the Supreme Court. In Rajasthan, we have made it mandatory to file an FIR (in the event of an allegation of sexual harassment or abuse)."

Earlier, on Friday, Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) national spokesperson Rakesh Tikait warned the central government that if the WFI chief is not arrested by June 9, they will hold panchayats across the country in support of the grapplers.

Tikait, who attended a Khap panchayat to express solidarity with the protesting wrestlers, said if the demands were not met within the stipulated time, they will march to Jantar Mantra in the national capital instead.

"We have adopted a resolution that the central government must address the grievances of wrestlers and he (Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh) should be arrested. Else, we will go with wrestlers to Jantar Mantar, Delhi on June 9 and will hold panchayats across the nation," Tikait said.

The Khap leaders said if they will not be allowed to sit at Jantar Mantar on June 9, they will launch a movement.

Also Read

Will immerse medals in Ganga, fast unto death: Protesting wrestlers

Scuffle between protesting wrestlers and Delhi cops: What we know so far

Wrestlers Protest: Vinesh, Sakshi reach Haridwar to immerse medals in Ganga

Protesting wrestlers to immerse medals in Ganga: A timeline of events

Wrestlers back to protest at Jantar Mantar: Everything you need to know

India-South Africa ties emotional, our freedom struggles intertwined: EAM

Research, treatment of victims in Odisha made free, says health official

India no longer lumbering around at relatively slow pace: EAM Jaishankar

US Defence Secy Lloyd J Austin's visit to India to begin on Sunday

Restoration work ongoing at war footing at Odisha accident site: Railways

On Tuesday, Olympic medallists Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia, and Asian Games gold medallist Vinesh Phogat went to Har Ki Pauri in Haridwar along with their supporters to immerse their medals in the Ganga.

However, farmer leader Naresh Tikait urged them not to take the drastic step, after which the wrestlers decided not to throw their medals in the river.

After holding talks with the farmer leader, the wrestlers issued an ultimatum of 5 days to the government to act against the WFI chief.

The Delhi Police had earlier filed two FIRs against Singh.

While the first FIR relates to allegations by a minor wrestler and was registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the second pertains to outraging modesty.

Singh, who has denied the charges against him, alleged on Thursday that the protesting wrestlers are changing their "demands and language" continuously, adding that he still stands by his statement that he will hang himself if even one of the allegations against him is proven to be true.

"...First they (protesting wrestlers) put forward some other demand and later changed it to something else. They are changing their demands and language continuously. I had said that if even one case against me is proven, I will hang myself. I stand by my statement," Brij Bhushan to media persons in Gonda.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : rajasthan Ashok Gehlot Woman wrestler WFI

First Published: Jun 04 2023 | 7:18 AM IST

Latest News

View More

IndiGo's audacity? Media platform founder complains about high ticket costs

Photo: Bloomberg
2 min read

Surge in market valuations may give PNB, three other PSBs largecap status

mutual funds
2 min read

Kia Seltos facelift spotted in X Line variant, check design updates

Kia motors, Seltos
2 min read

Don't take any step that would undermine sports: Anurag Thakur to wrestlers

Anurag Thakur
1 min read

Trial court can't send foreigner to detention while granting bail: Delhi HC

Delhi High Court
4 min read

Most Popular

Alstom emerges as lowest bidder for 100 alluminium Vande Bharat trains

GE T&amp;D: Profitable growth remains elusive
3 min read

LIVE updates: Growth of 8 core industries stood at 3.5% in April YoY

Photo credit: PI Industries website
3 min read

Biryanis, condoms, Jalebi-Fafda & soup bowls: What we Swiggy'd in IPL 2023

Behrouz’s Zaikedaar Paneer Biryani
2 min read

World wrestling body notes wrestlers' protest, wants WFI polls in 45 days

Wrestlers in Haridwar
4 min read

Indian regulators step up scrutiny ahead of FATF review in Nov: Report

Mauritius joins Pakistan on FATF's 'grey list'; questions over FPI inflows
3 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon