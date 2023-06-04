close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Research, treatment of victims in Odisha made free, says health official

Emergency Medical Officer, SCB Medical College Cuttack, Bhubana Nanda Moharana stated everything, including research and treatment for the victims of train derailment was made free by govt

ANI General News
Odisha Train accident

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 04 2023 | 7:09 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Emergency Medical Officer, SCB Medical College Cuttack, Bhubana Nanda Moharana on Saturday stated that everything, including research and treatment for the victims of the tragic Balasore Train derailment was made free by the government.

The officer said they had released 9 patients out of 100 and 93 that were admitted into the SCB Medical college.

"We have received a total of 193 patients, out of which we have discharged 9 patients. For now, 7 patients are critical. The government has declared everything free of cost, from investigation to treatment," said the Cuttack Medical Officer.

Earlier, on Saturday, Deputy Commissioner of Police in Cuttack, Pinak Mishra said that all security precautions to admit the injured were put in place following the Coromandel Express derailment on Friday in Odisha's Balasore.

Speaking to ANI about the incident, the Cuttack DCP stated that the victims of the Balasore train collision could be shifted to the medical college and hospital in Cuttack.

He added that the entire team of Cuttack was ready and had taken prior security measures to admit the injured.

Also Read

Odisha train accident: PM Modi distressed, speaks to railway minister

Deeply anguished by loss of lives in Odisha train accident: President Murmu

Balasore train accident: 261 dead, 900+ injured as rescue ops conclude

BSE Odisha 10th Result 2023: All you need to know about checking result

Odisha train tragedy: World leaders extend support, condole loss of lives

India no longer lumbering around at relatively slow pace: EAM Jaishankar

US Defence Secy Lloyd J Austin's visit to India to begin on Sunday

Restoration work ongoing at war footing at Odisha accident site: Railways

Pilgrims in Jammu and Kashmir receive vaccination before leaving for Hajj

'There are things bigger than politics when you are outside country': EAM

Several coaches of the Shalimar-Chennai Coromandel Express derailed near Bahanaga station in Odisha's Balasore after hitting another passenger and a goods train.

"The accident involved three trains -- two passenger trains and one goods train," Odisha Chief Secretary Pradeep Jena said.

According to Railway spokesperson Amitabh Sharma, the accident took place around 7 pm on Friday.

"Around 7 pm, 10-12 coaches of the Shalimar-Chennai Coromandel Express derailed near Baleswar and fell on the opposite track," Sharma said.

"After some time, another train from Yeswanthpur to Howrah rammed into the derailed coaches, resulting in the derailment of 3-4 of its coaches," Sharma told ANI.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Odisha Train Accident

First Published: Jun 04 2023 | 7:09 AM IST

Latest News

View More

IndiGo's audacity? Media platform founder complains about high ticket costs

Photo: Bloomberg
2 min read

Surge in market valuations may give PNB, three other PSBs largecap status

mutual funds
2 min read

Kia Seltos facelift spotted in X Line variant, check design updates

Kia motors, Seltos
2 min read

Don't take any step that would undermine sports: Anurag Thakur to wrestlers

Anurag Thakur
1 min read

Trial court can't send foreigner to detention while granting bail: Delhi HC

Delhi High Court
4 min read

Most Popular

Alstom emerges as lowest bidder for 100 alluminium Vande Bharat trains

GE T&amp;D: Profitable growth remains elusive
3 min read

LIVE updates: Growth of 8 core industries stood at 3.5% in April YoY

Photo credit: PI Industries website
3 min read

Biryanis, condoms, Jalebi-Fafda & soup bowls: What we Swiggy'd in IPL 2023

Behrouz’s Zaikedaar Paneer Biryani
2 min read

World wrestling body notes wrestlers' protest, wants WFI polls in 45 days

Wrestlers in Haridwar
4 min read

Indian regulators step up scrutiny ahead of FATF review in Nov: Report

Mauritius joins Pakistan on FATF's 'grey list'; questions over FPI inflows
3 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon