Research, treatment of victims in Odisha made free, says health official

Emergency Medical Officer, SCB Medical College Cuttack, Bhubana Nanda Moharana on Saturday stated that everything, including research and treatment for the victims of the tragic Balasore Train derailment was made free by the government.

The officer said they had released 9 patients out of 100 and 93 that were admitted into the SCB Medical college.

"We have received a total of 193 patients, out of which we have discharged 9 patients. For now, 7 patients are critical. The government has declared everything free of cost, from investigation to treatment," said the Cuttack Medical Officer.

Earlier, on Saturday, Deputy Commissioner of Police in Cuttack, Pinak Mishra said that all security precautions to admit the injured were put in place following the Coromandel Express derailment on Friday in Odisha's Balasore.

Speaking to ANI about the incident, the Cuttack DCP stated that the victims of the Balasore train collision could be shifted to the medical college and hospital in Cuttack.

He added that the entire team of Cuttack was ready and had taken prior security measures to admit the injured.

Several coaches of the Shalimar-Chennai Coromandel Express derailed near Bahanaga station in Odisha's Balasore after hitting another passenger and a goods train.

"The accident involved three trains -- two passenger trains and one goods train," Odisha Chief Secretary Pradeep Jena said.

According to Railway spokesperson Amitabh Sharma, the accident took place around 7 pm on Friday.

"Around 7 pm, 10-12 coaches of the Shalimar-Chennai Coromandel Express derailed near Baleswar and fell on the opposite track," Sharma said.

"After some time, another train from Yeswanthpur to Howrah rammed into the derailed coaches, resulting in the derailment of 3-4 of its coaches," Sharma told ANI.