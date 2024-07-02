Stampede at a religious event in Hathras Uttar Pradesh claims 27 lives

At least 27 people, mostly women and children, were killed in a devastating stampede during a religious congregation in Pulrai village, Hathras district, on Tuesday afternoon. The incident, which also left several injured, occurred at a ‘satsang’ led by the religious preacher Bhole Baba.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Rajesh Kumar Singh confirmed the fatalities, noting that 27 bodies had been brought to Etah Hospital. Among the deceased were 23 women, three children, and one man. “This is a very unfortunate incident. May their souls rest in peace,” SSP Singh said.