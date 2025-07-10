Thursday, July 10, 2025 | 10:00 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Standing Committee on Home Affairs to meet today, discuss cybercrime

Standing Committee on Home Affairs to meet today, discuss cybercrime

The panel will meet on the subject of 'Cyber Crime - ramifications, protection and prevention' and hear the views of ministries and organisations. The Committee will again meet on Friday

ANI
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 10 2025 | 9:58 AM IST

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Home Affairs will hold a meeting on Thursday to discuss the issue of cybercrime prevention.

BJP MP Radha Mohan Das Agrawal is the Chairman of the panel.

The panel will meet on the subject of "Cyber Crime - Ramifications, Protection and Prevention" and hear the views of ministries and organisations.

The Committee will again meet on Friday and hear the views of ministries and organisations.

Meanwhile, Parliamentary Standing Committee on Finance, headed by BJP MP Bhartruhari Mahtab, will hold a meeting on Thursday to record the oral evidence of the representatives of the State Bank of India, Bank of Baroda, Indian Bank and Indian Overseas Bank on the 'Review of working of Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code and Emerging Issues'.

 

Besides, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor, Sanjay Malhotra, is scheduled to brief the committee on 'RBI's Evolving Role in India's Dynamic Economy'.

The central government is likely to bring an amendment in the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) in the upcoming monsoon session of Parliament, sources told ANI.

The amendment in Section 31(4) of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) will be made. This particular section mandates prior approval from the CCI for any resolution plan. Sources said the amendment in the IBC will reduce the load on the Competition Commission of India (CCI).

Once the new amendment is adopted, approval from CCI would not be needed for a company planning resolution under the IBC route, they added. The plan to amend the IBC comes in the wake of the Supreme Court's latest observation during the hearing of the resolution plan of AGI Greenpac. The apex court had noted that the resolution was unsustainable without CCI approval.

The Supreme Court had reportedly observed in January 2025 that AGI Greenpac Ltd's bid for the acquisition of insolvent Hindustan National Glass (HNG) Ltd without the Competition Commission of India's (CCI) approval is unsustainable and must be set aside.

"AGI Greenpac's resolution plan is unsustainable as it failed to secure prior approval from the CCI, as mandated under the proviso to Section 31(4) of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC). Consequently, the approval granted by the Committee of Creditors (CoC) to the resolution plan dated October 28, 2022, without the requisite CCI approval, cannot be sustained and is hereby set aside and quashed," the apex court order had said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jul 10 2025 | 9:58 AM IST

