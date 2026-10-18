Monday, October 19, 2026 | 12:00 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Statsguru: Don't blame stubble burning alone for poor air quality

Statsguru: Don't blame stubble burning alone for poor air quality

Farm fires are seasonal, but year-round emissions from power plants and persistently high PM2.5 levels underline the need for a broader clean-air strategy

Stubble Burning

Stubble burning is one source of India’s air pollution, but year-round emissions and persistently high PM2.5 levels point to a wider challenge.

Sneha Sasikumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 18 2026 | 11:57 PM IST

Listen to This Article

As winter nears, several Indian cities are already recording “poor” air quality. The blame often falls first on stubble burning, mostly in Punjab and Haryana. The roots of that burning lie partly in a policy change. Punjab’s Preservation of Sub-Soil Water Act, 2009, prohibits farmers from sowing paddy before May 10, leaving them 10-15 days to clear the leftover stubble, leading to a rise in burning. An ISRO study for 2002-2020 found paddy-season fires in Punjab and Haryana were 21 per cent higher after 2010 than before, against 1.4 per cent for wheat-season fires. But the map has shifted, with Madhya Pradesh now accounting for nearly half of such burning. Even so, farm fires do not tell the whole story: since 2010, power plants, not farms, have been the bigger source of emissions. However, it should be noted that stubble burning mainly confines to three months of September, October and November, while power emission is throughout the year and hence the two may not be strictly comparable.
 
 
India’s annual average PM2.5, the tiny pollution particles most harmful to health, fell 15.8 per cent between 2019 and 2025. But the latest level is still about 10 times the World Health Organization's guideline of 5 µg/m³. That keeps India among the world's most polluted countries, it ranks sixth globally in 2025. Pakistan tops the list, followed by Bangladesh. Among the metro cities, Mumbai has improved the most over the long term, with toxic air down 24.5 per cent between 2019 and 2025. Delhi is the world’s most polluted capital and fourth most polluted city. But the worst air is elsewhere. Loni in Uttar Pradesh and Byrnihat in Meghalaya rank first and third globally. Loni's air is more than twice as polluted as the national average.
 
   

Also Read

Google DeepMind

Google DeepMind ties up with ICRISAT to develop plant genome atlas

Delhi Winter, New Delhi Winter, Winter, Cold, Smog, Delhi Pollution, Delhi Air Quality, Pollution

Govt plans to roll out BS-VII emission norms in 3 phases from April 2029

stubble burning

Centre asks 5 states to go on 'mission mode' against stubble burning

car cabin

CAQM panel proposes car cabin filters, roadside emission checks in Delhi

DiAmmonium Phosphate

Diammonium phosphate stockpile healthy ahead of rabi sowing seasonpremium

 
 
 
 

More From This Section

Kolkata Durga Puja stampede, Chorbagan Durga Puja pandal, Kolkata crowd surge, 25 injured in Kolkata, Kolkata Medical College and Hospital

Kolkata Durga Puja stampede: 7 arrested; safety panel reviews pandals

Tiger Shroff Instagram

Unidentified persons fire at Tiger Shroff in Juhu; no injuries reported

ibc

Law ministry brings new rules for adjudicating court fee violations in UTs

Supporters of the Cockroach Janta Party take part in a protest march in New Delhi

Cockroach protests pose fresh challenge for Modi govt amid voter roll row

Delhi High Court (Photo - PTI)

Delhi HC says voters deleted during SIR can seek re-entry using Form 6

Topics : Stubble burning air pollution Air quality Agriculture

Buzzing :

Stock Market HighlightsStocks to WatchTesla RoadsterWipro Share priceSaudi Arabia issues safety advisorySilver outlookJio Financial sharesDelhi HC SIRPM Kisan 24th instalment Date

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 18 2026 | 11:08 PM IST