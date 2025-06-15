Statsguru: Young India yet to tap demographic dividend, needs a policy push

Since 2019, India has been enjoying demographic dividend – its young population (15-64 years) is larger than children and elderly (more than 64 years). The country has so far not been able to fully tap this dividend, and it has another 30 years or so to frame policies in sync with this demography.

Among the countries having demographic dividend, India is a noticeable exception that has not harnessed this human resource (Chart 1).

In terms of average gross domestic product (GDP) growth during this demographic dividend period, India has recorded an average annual growth rate of 6.2