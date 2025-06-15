Sunday, June 15, 2025 | 11:15 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / India News / Statsguru: Young India yet to tap demographic dividend, needs a policy push

Statsguru: Young India yet to tap demographic dividend, needs a policy push

Among the countries having demographic dividend, India is a noticeable exception that has not harnessed this human resource

India’s per-capita GDP explains the burden of burgeoning population even if it is young

Shikha Chaturvedi New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 15 2025 | 11:14 PM IST

Since 2019, India has been enjoying demographic dividend – its young population (15-64 years) is larger than children and elderly (more than 64 years). The country has so far not been able to fully tap this dividend, and it has another 30 years or so to frame policies in sync with this demography. 
Among the countries having demographic dividend, India is a noticeable exception that has not harnessed this human resource (Chart 1). 
 
In terms of average gross domestic product (GDP) growth during this demographic dividend period, India has recorded an average annual growth rate of 6.2
