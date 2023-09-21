close
Step towards cleaner, quieter, greener future, says Delhi CM Kejriwal

He also thanked the US Ambassador to India, Eric Garcetti for his support for green and sustainable transportation.

Eric Garcetti, US Envoy

Photo: Twitter @kgahlot

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 21 2023 | 9:04 AM IST
After US ambassador to India, Eric Garcetti, took a ride in a 'zero noise, zero-emission and 100 per cent electric bus', saying such modes of public transport "can change the world!", Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said the electric buses in the national capital are more than just vehicles and are, in fact, "a step towards a cleaner, quieter, and greener future".
He also thanked the US Ambassador for his support for green and sustainable transportation.
Taking to his official handle on X, formerly Twitter, he wrote, "Hope you enjoyed the ride H.E. @ericgarcetti @USAmbIndia. Your recognition of the revolutionary power of electric buses is inspiring. Thank you for your DTC bus experience and your support of our unwavering commitment to green and sustainable transportation."
"Delhi's electric buses are more than just vehicles; they're a step towards a cleaner, quieter, and greener future," the Delhi CM posted further.
India and the United States have joined forces to launch as many as 10,000 electric buses across the country, bringing about a significant transformation in India's public transportation system.
"We know that electric buses can change the world. They are quieter and cleaner. They help us reduce our carbon and give us a future where our planet will be livable. It is one of the reasons, the US Govt is working together with our friends in the Govt of India to get more electric buses on the streets of Indian cities quicker. We have launched an initiative to help 10,000 electric buses be on Indian streets...," Garcetti told ANI.

As part of the collaboration, which the two countries entered into during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's maiden State visit to the US earlier this year, 10,000 electric buses manufactured in India are to be deployed across various cities in the country.
The joint effort represents a crucial step towards addressing the climate crisis, with both nations demonstrating their commitment to sustainable and eco-friendly solutions.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Arvind Kejriwal Electric bus Delhi

First Published: Sep 21 2023 | 9:04 AM IST

