close
Sensex (-1.18%)
66800.84 -796.00
Nifty (-1.15%)
19901.40 -231.90
Nifty Midcap (-0.28%)
40543.85 -114.35
Nifty Smallcap (-0.71%)
5808.80 -41.60
Nifty Bank (-1.29%)
45384.60 -595.25
Heatmap

India issues warning to expats in Canada after Trudeau's accusation

The advisory from India's external affairs ministry said students in particular should "remain vigilant," aiming its message at the huge population of young Indians attending Canada's colleges

Indians, Immigrants

Community members welcome immigrants in New Glasgow, Nova Scotia, in May 2023. Canada’s economy could be at risk if Indians heed a message from their government not to travel to the country | Photo: Bloomberg

Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 21 2023 | 7:15 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

By Randy Thanthong-Knight

India warned its citizens to “exercise utmost caution” while in Canada and hinted that their safety is threatened, an apparent escalation of the diplomatic row between the two countries.

The advisory from India’s external affairs ministry said students in particular should “remain vigilant,” aiming its message at the huge population of young Indians attending Canada’s colleges and universities.

India is the number one source of immigrants and foreign students to Canada, and the two countries have strong economic and investment ties. But they are now publicly sparring after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau accused the Indian government of orchestrating the assassination of a prominent Sikh separatist leader.

India denied the allegation, and hit back with a warning to all Indian nationals living in Canada or planning travels “in view of growing anti-India activities and politically-condoned hate crimes and criminal violence in Canada.”

If Indians heed the message, Canada’s economy could suffer. Visitors from the country are also a major source of tourism dollars and represent nearly a quarter of spending by non-residents. 

Also Read

Who was Hardeep Singh Nijjar and why his murder has led to a diplomatic row

Nijjar, Trudeau's allegations and India's counter: All you need to know

Piaggio Vehicles launches Justin Bieber X Vespa in India at Rs 6.45 lakh

Trudeau's claim of India's link to Nijjar's killing 'shameless': US expert

India rejects Canada's allegations after expulsion of top Indian diplomat

NIA intensifies crackdown on Khalistani terrorists, announces cash rewards

LS passes 128th CAB paving way to 33% reservation for women in parliament

Huawei unit ships Chinese-made surveillance chips in fresh comeback sign

Military's first tactical transport C-295 aircraft lands in Vadodara

Punjab to give 24,000 crop residue management machines for coming season


Some students are already “panicking” as a result of the advisory and fraying ties, according to Damanpreet Singh, the international student representative for the Canadian Federation of Students. “This will definitely affect immigration. Both governments need to resolve this matter as soon as they can.”

Immigration Minister Marc Miller rebutted India’s warning Wednesday. “Canada by any standard is one of the safest, if not the safest, country in the world, that is governed by the rule of law. People should read that statement for what it is,” he told reporters in Ottawa. “Canada is a safe country and will remain a safe country.”

Separately on Wednesday, White House National Security Council spokesperson Adrienne Watson said the US is coordinating and consulting with Canada closely on the issue.

“This is a serious matter and we support Canada’s ongoing law enforcement efforts. We are also engaging the Indian government,” she said in a statement.

Topics : Justin Trudeau India-Canada Canada immigrants Expats Indian students abroad

First Published: Sep 21 2023 | 7:15 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News Live UpdatesStock To Watch Today Akasa AirWorld Cup Latest NewsParliament Special Session LiveBookMyShowGold-Silver PriceJawan US Box Office CollectionIndia-Canada Relation

Companies News

Akasa's future: CEO Dube seeks to douse fire lit by lawyers' closure claimsNRIs can now open new bank accounts using SBI YONO app; Here's how

Election News

Telangana IT Minister K T Rama Rao accuses PM Modi of misleading youthCourt rejects Ashok Gehlot's acquittal plea in defamation case by Shekhawat

India News

What is known about the Women's Reservation Bill in Lok Sabha so farIndia should use retaliation mechanism to deal with EU's carbon tax: GTRI

Economy News

1.98 mn new workers enrolled under health insurance scheme ESI in JulyEmployment jumped post-Covid but 2 in 5 young graduates still have no jobs
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023World Cup 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon