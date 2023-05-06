close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Streaming of court proceedings has flipside, judges need to be trained: CJI

The CJI said the purpose of pitch-forking technology is not to place the justice system away from the people but to reach out to the common citizens of the country

Press Trust of India Cuttack
Chandrachud

CJI DY Chandrachud

3 min read Last Updated : May 06 2023 | 9:00 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

CJI DY Chandrachud on Saturday said live streaming of court proceedings has flipside and judges need to be trained as every word they say is in the public realm in the age of social media

Addressing the National Conference on Digitisation, Paperless Courts and e-initiatives at the Odisha Judicial Academy here, CJI Chandrachud said courts across the country are likely to become paperless soon.

"We have been using Artificial Intelligence (AI) for transcription of the proceedings of the Constitution Bench of the Supreme Court. The transcript is provided to lawyers to clean up any errors," he said.

"AI is replete with possibilities. How do you expect a judge to digest the evidence in a statutory appeal in a record involving 15,000 pages? AI can prepare the entire record for you," he said, adding that many courts across the world were experimenting with AI.

However, CJI Chandrachud said AI has a flip side as well.

"For instance, it would be very difficult in allowing artificial intelligence to tell us what sentence to hand down following a conviction in a criminal case," he said.

The CJI said most high courts in the country are live-streaming proceedings.

Also Read

Live-streaming of court proceedings important for people: CJI Chandrachud

Judges at grassroots hesitant to grant bail for fear of being targeted: CJI

SC set to get five new judges tomorrow, taking its strength to 34

Three questions on EWS quota: Here's what the Supreme Court judges said

Two HC judges elevated to SC, total strength of apex court reaches 34

Samyukta Kisan Morcha to hold nationwide protests in support of wrestlers

Himachal govt to rebrand State Handicrafts Corporation as 'Him-Craft': CM

Telangana government to airlift its students from violence-hit Manipur

Excise case: Delhi court lists ED's charge sheet against Sisodia on May 10

Maharashtra logs 176 Covid cases, 2 fatalities, active tally rises to 1,876

"There are clips on YouTube of a Patna High Court judge asking an IAS officer why he was not appropriately dressed, or a Gujarat HC judge asking a lawyer why she was not prepared with her case," he said.

In the same vein, he said, "Many funny things are going on in YouTube which need to be controlled, because this is serious stuff and what happens in the court is extremely serious."

The CJI said that live streaming has a flipside as well, and judges need to be trained as every word that they say in court is in the public realm in the age of social media.

"We realise this when we live stream constitution bench arguments," he said.

Very often citizens don't realise that what judges say in the course of a hearing is to open a dialogue, he added.

The CJI said the purpose of pitch-forking technology is not to place the justice system away from the people but to reach out to the common citizens of the country.

"The digital infrastructure we intend to create is firstly paperless courts. Secondly, virtual courts and Delhi has been leading in virtual courts, particularly in the area of traffic challans," he said.

The total outlay for phase 3, 2023-27, for the digitisation process is Rs 7,210 crore, he said.

"The outlay for phase 1 and phase 2 was just a fraction of phase 3, and look at the enormity of the fund which the Government of India is now providing," he said.

"When we pitched for this budget, not a single rupee was cut by the Union government," he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : CJI Supreme Court Judges

First Published: May 06 2023 | 9:48 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Telangana government to airlift its students from violence-hit Manipur

Rescue operations underway after a massive landslide struck the Tupul railway construction camp, in Noney on Thursday. (Photo: ANI)
2 min read

Excise case: Delhi court lists ED's charge sheet against Sisodia on May 10

Shimla: Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia addresses a press conference, in Shimla, Tuesday, June 7, 2022. (PTI Photo)(
2 min read

Maharashtra logs 176 Covid cases, 2 fatalities, active tally rises to 1,876

coronavirus
1 min read

Naval Vessel Tarini on return passage to India after expedition

Tarini
1 min read

Delhi High Court judge throws light on issues pertaining to POCSO Act

Delhi High Court
5 min read

Most Popular

View More

Five-day work for bank employees soon, FinMin to issue notification: Report

bank
2 min read
Premium

Railways orders closure of last printing presses in digital push

Railways
4 min read

CBIC to conduct two-month-long special drive to curb ITC fraud menace

cbic
2 min read

UP govt onboards IIM-Lucknow for start-up boost among rural youth

startups
2 min read

Manipur CM N Biren Singh convenes all-party meeting in violence-hit state

Biren Singh
2 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon