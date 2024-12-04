Business Standard
Dearness allowance of Gujarat govt employees, pensioners hiked by 3%

The finance department issued a resolution raising the DA from the current 50 per cent to 53 per cent of the basic pay under the Gujarat State Services (Pay Revision) Rules, 2016

Arrears for the period July to November will be disbursed along with the December salary and pension in January 2025. | File Photo of Gujarat CM: PTI

Press Trust of India Ahmedabad
The Gujarat government on Wednesday announced a hike in dearness allowance (DA) for its around nine lakh employees and pensioners by 3 per cent to 53 per cent of the basic pay, a decision which will come into effect retrospectively from July 1, 2024.

The finance department issued a resolution raising the DA from the current 50 per cent to 53 per cent of the basic pay under the Gujarat State Services (Pay Revision) Rules, 2016, benefiting over nine lakh employees and pensioners.  Arrears for the period July to November will be disbursed along with the December salary and pension in January 2025, it said.  All state government and panchayat employees, teaching and non-teaching staff in secondary and higher secondary schools, and staffers in aided non-government schools who are covered under the 7th Pay Commission will benefit from the hike.  With appropriate modifications, the benefit will also be available to primary teachers and employees on deputation or transfer in panchayats who have been approved for pay revision as per the commission.  "The matter of increasing the DA to state government employees and pensioners from the existing rate of 50 per cent by 3 per cent to 53 per cent with effect from 1-July-2024 was under consideration of the government. After careful consideration, DA is sanctioned at (53 per cent of basic salary)," said the resolution.

 

First Published: Dec 04 2024 | 10:46 PM IST

