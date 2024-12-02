Business Standard
Home / India News / Grap IV hardly enforced? SC questions Delhi govt on air pollution crisis

Grap IV hardly enforced? SC questions Delhi govt on air pollution crisis

The Supreme Court emphasised the need for a 'downward trend' in air pollution levels in Delhi NCR before considering easing restrictions under Grap-IV

Pollution, Air pollution

Air pollution in Delhi | Photo: Bloomberg

Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 02 2024 | 4:23 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Supreme Court on Monday expressed dissatisfaction over the inadequate implementation of Stage-IV of the Graded Response Action Plan (Grap) in the Delhi National Capital Region (NCR) to address severe air pollution. The court criticised the authorities for the lack of stringent enforcement of measures, particularly restrictions on the entry of heavy vehicles into Delhi and other directives under Grap-IV.
 
“How many officers are deployed to stop trucks from entering the national capital?” the top court asked the Delhi government.
 
“It cannot be claimed that isolated instances of non-compliance represent the actions of an entire city,” Delhi’s counsel responded in defence.
 
 
The court underlined the need for a ‘downward trend’ in air pollution levels before considering easing restrictions under Grap-IV.
 
The bench, addressing the issue, directed the chief secretaries of Delhi, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan to appear virtually on December 5 to report on whether compensations were being paid to construction workers impacted by restrictions. The bench emphasised that ensuring compliance with GRAP measures is essential for improving the region's air quality.
 

SC criticises poor Grap implementation

The Supreme Court had earlier directed the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) to review the restrictions and propose a potential rollback to Grap-III or Grap-II. However, the court clarified that easing measures does not necessitate complete withdrawal, allowing a combination of Grap-III and Grap-IV measures if necessary.
 
Delhi’s air quality has seen slight improvement recently, transitioning from the ‘very poor’ to the ‘poor’ category. On December 2, the Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 273, compared to 285 on December 1 and readings above 400 in late November.

More From This Section

Supreme Court, SC

LIVE news: Hardly any implementation of Grap-IV to deal with air pollution in Delhi, says SC

Droupadi Murmu, Murmu, President

Make tax collection less intrusive: Prez Murmu tells IRS trainees

Delhi airport, Airport

Delhi airport establishes special enclosures for fog-affected passengers

Parliament, New Parliament

Govt, Oppn work to break impasse in Parliament; Constitution debate likely

Modi, Narendra Modi

PM Modi to watch Vikrant Massey-starrer The Sabarmati Report today

 

Next SC hearing on December 5

The Supreme Court plans to re-evaluate the AQI levels during its hearing on December 5, assessing whether a sustainable downward trend has been established. It will also consider the broader causes of air pollution in Delhi NCR, seeking long-term solutions.
 

Grap-IV and Supreme Court intervention

Delhi’s AQI peaked at 494 on November 19 and remained in the severe category until late November, prompting the Supreme Court’s intervention. Consequently, Grap-IV was implemented.
 
Grap-IV is triggered when AQI crosses 400 (severe category). Measures include:
- Ban on entry of trucks except for essential goods.
- Suspension of construction activities.
- Closure of schools and work-from-home policies.
 
[With PTI inputs]

Also Read

Supreme Court, SC

SC refuses to relax Grap-4 restrictions unless AQI shows 'downward trend'

Farmers Protest, Protest, Farmer Protest

SC asks Dallewal to ensure farmer protests don't disrupt public convenience

Supreme Court, SC

We grant bail, you become minister next day: SC slams DMK's Senthil Balaji

SC, Supreme Court

SC adjourns hearing on Partha Chatterjee's plea in cash-for-jobs scam

Supreme Court, SC

Docket explosion preventing quality judgments, timely justice: SC judge

Topics : Air Quality Index Supreme Court air pollution in India Delhi air quality air pollution BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 02 2024 | 4:19 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayParliament Winter Session 2024 LIVEIndia Q2 GDP GrowthStocks to buyIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon