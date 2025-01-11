Business Standard

Efforts on to replicate Kochi water metro in 18 locations nationwide: KMRL

KMRL said that the Ministry of Ports, Shipping, and Waterways has assigned it the task of conducting a feasibility study to assess the potential for similar water metro systems in diverse regions

Kochi Water Metro

Feasibility study will focus on the possibility of establishing water metro services in areas with rivers, lakes, backwaters, and coastal regions.

Press Trust of India Kochi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 11 2025 | 4:31 PM IST

With the success of the Kochi Water Metro, efforts are on to replicate the eco-friendly and innovative water transport model in 18 locations nationwide, Kochi Metro Rail Ltd said.

KMRL, which operates and maintains the water metro, said that the Ministry of Ports, Shipping, and Waterways has assigned it the task of conducting a feasibility study to assess the potential for similar water metro systems in diverse regions.

"With the recent approval of its Board of Directors to form a consultancy wing, KMRL has formed an in-house committee to lead the initial work. If needed, external experts will be brought in to strengthen the process," it said in a release on Saturday.

 

This new initiative is a proud recognition for Kerala, KMRL innovation and expertise, it added.

KMRL also said that with its modern facilities, comparable to metro rail systems, and environmentally sustainable design, the Kochi Water Metro "has set a new benchmark for urban water transport".

Feasibility study will focus on the possibility of establishing water metro services in areas with rivers, lakes, backwaters, and coastal regions and the potential locations include the Brahmaputra River in Guwahati, the Dal Lake in Jammu and Kashmir and the island connections in Andaman and Lakshadweep, it said.

"Other cities under consideration are Ahmedabad (Sabarmati), Surat, Mangaluru, Ayodhya, Dhubri, Goa, Kollam, Kolkata, Patna, Prayagraj, Srinagar, Varanasi, Mumbai, Kochi and Vasai," the KMRL release said.

KMRL said that based on the feasibility study's findings regarding the suitable locations, steps will be taken to prepare the Detailed Project Reports (DPRs).

"This ambitious project aims to harness water bodies for sustainable urban transport, revolutionizing mobility in multiple cities across the nation. The national expansion of the Kochi Water Metro model underscores Kerala's leadership in sustainable development and modern transport innovation," the release added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Kochi Metro Metro Rail Kerala

First Published: Jan 11 2025 | 4:31 PM IST

