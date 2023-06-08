close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Summer vacation in Uttar Pradesh extended till June 26 due to heatwave

The School Management Committee will be authorised to take decisions regarding summer vacation in recognised schools run under the council

IANS Lucknow
Women cover their faces with scarves to protect themselves from the heat on a hot summer day, in New Delhi (Photo: PTI)

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 08 2023 | 7:51 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

As heatwave sweeps across Uttar Pradesh, the Yogi Adityanath government has extended summer vacation in schools till June 26 to provide relief to the children and save them from the possibility of sunstroke.

Earlier, the schools were scheduled to resume classes on June 15.

The schools will, however, open for one day on June 21 on the occasion of International Yoga Day.

A notification in this regard been issued by the Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Council to all the District Basic Education Officers saying that the council schools will remain closed until June 26 now and reopen on June 27.

The School Management Committee will be authorised to take decisions regarding summer vacation in recognised schools run under the council.

Before the school reopens on June 27, the government said that sanitation, cleanliness of toilets, pure drinking water and proper seating arrangements should be ensured for students in the school.

Also Read

Heatwave scorches north India as mercury touches 46 degrees; respite soon?

Yogi Adityanath govt to present its largest-ever annual budget today

Uttar Pradesh delegation to visit US to attract investments for 'Invest UP'

UP industrial development authority receives investments worth Rs 3 trn

UP CM Yogi Adityanath receives death threat, case registered, probe on

Traders not facing problem in exchanging Rs 2,000 notes: Union minister

World used Article 370 to keep India off balance, says EAM Jaishankar

Manipur situation peaceful, govt clears Rs 101 cr for displaced people

Jaipur Foot offers prosthetic limbs to victims of Odisha train accident

Govt seeks applications for 15 judicial, technical jobs at NCLT, NCLAT

Director General, School Education, Vijay Kiran Anand said, "There is a forecast of extreme heat conditions with possibility of sunstroke due to exposure to the sun in the state in the next few days. Extreme heat can have adverse effects on young children. Keeping this in mind, the summer vacation has been extended till June 26."

Classes will start from June 27. Till then the children of basic schools will continue their study and homework given during the summer vacation through 'Diksha App'.

Yellow alert has been issued as the Meteorological Department has warned of severe heatwaves in many districts of the state.

--IANS

amita/uk/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : summer vacation Uttar Pradesh Heatwave

First Published: Jun 08 2023 | 7:51 PM IST

Latest News

View More

All not well with railway system, Odisha accident wake up call: CPI-M

Odisha train crash
2 min read

RBI to come out with guidelines regarding fraud account classification

Reserve Bank of India, RBI
4 min read

Fuel margins turn positive, price cut will have to wait: Offcials

Photo: Bloomberg
3 min read

Most Popular

Why the road to Modi's ambitious Make-in-India goal runs through China

Photo: Bloomberg
4 min read

India train crash shows importance of getting infrastructure basics right

Coromandel Express, Coromandel Express crash
5 min read

Monsoon arrives in Kerala; conditions favorable for rains' advance: IMD

Monsoon arrives in Kerala; conditions favorable for rains' advance: IMD
3 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon