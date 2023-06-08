close

Manipur situation peaceful, govt clears Rs 101 cr for displaced people

The Centre has approved a Rs 101.75 crore relief package for the displaced people in violence-hit Manipur following a directive of Home Minister Amit Shah, security advisor to state govt Kuldiep said

Press Trust of India Imphal
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 08 2023 | 7:39 PM IST
The Centre has approved a Rs 101.75 crore relief package for the displaced people in violence-hit Manipur following a directive of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, security advisor to the state government Kuldiep Singh said on Thursday.

He also said the situation in Manipur remained peaceful and under control and there has been no incident of violence in the state in the last 48 hours.

"To provide relief to the displaced people in Manipur, the Ministry of Home Affairs has approved Rs 101.75 crore relief package. During his recent Manipur visit, Union Home Minister Amit Shah had directed the state government to send a request to MHA for a relief package for displaced people," Singh said.

In the last 24 hours, 27 arms, 245 ammunition and 41 bombs were recovered from the Porompat police station jurisdiction of Manipur's Imphal East district while one weapon and two bombs were seized in the state's Bishnupur district.

A total of 896 arms, 11,763 ammunition and 200 bombs of different kinds have been recovered so far, the security advisor said.

Curfew relaxation for 12 hours has been announced in five valley districts and for 10 hours to 8 hours in neighbouring hill districts. There is no curfew in six other hill districts.

Singh said movement of essential items along National Highway-37 is ensured and 294 empty vehicles have left Imphal for Jiribam on Thursday. A total of 220 loaded vehicles have left Noney and 198 loaded tankers and trucks have left Jiribam.

Senior officers have visited vulnerable areas and were camping there. Strict security measures have been ensured in all vulnerable areas. Further, combined teams of state and central forces have intensified combing operations in many parts of the state, the official said.

State ministers and MLAs are visiting different areas of Manipur and appealing for peace and normalcy by meeting the public and civil society organisations.

Security forces are also organising meetings with civil society organisations, and village heads and appealing for peace and normalcy besides carrying out their area domination and patrolling duties, Singh said.

Violence broke out in the northeastern state after a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the hill districts on May 3 to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status. So far, nearly 100 people lost their lives and over 300 injured ever since the ethnic violence broke out over a month ago.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Amit Shah Manipur Northeast India

First Published: Jun 08 2023 | 7:39 PM IST

