Supply Cauvery water to South Bengaluru in 4 months: Shivakumar to BWSSB

"People come to us when they don't get a solution to their problem anywhere else," Shivakumar said

Cauvery, Kaveri river

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 12 2024 | 7:50 AM IST

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Thursday instructed BWSSB (Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board) and BDA (Bangalore Development Authority) officials to supply Cauvery water to the residents of Bengaluru South Assembly constituency in the next 3-4 months.
Speaking at the public grievance redressal program 'Government at Your Doorstep' near Yelachenahalli here, he said, "MP DK Suresh has raised the issue of drinking water and traffic congestion in the area. It is the conviction of Suresh to provide drinking water to the people of the region. I will instruct the officials of BWSSB and BDA to prioritize Cauvery water for the area in the next 3-4 months."
"People come to us when they don't get a solution to their problem anywhere else. Instead of you coming to our doorstep, I have brought the government to your doorstep. We will be redressing people's issues in all the assembly constituencies of Bengaluru," he noted.
"There are about 500 officials to attend to your grievances today. Before handing over your grievances, you must register them at the designated counters. Officials will be able to revert to you if you leave your phone numbers on the appeal. We may not be able to resolve your issues in one day, but we will try to resolve your grievances within the legal framework in a time-bound manner," he assured.
"Shivakumara Swamiji once said, 'Don't try to become a great man but try to become a good man, and then you will automatically become a great man'. I believe people's work is God's work," he said.
There is a need to provide an alternative route for the 18-km stretch in the Bengaluru South assembly constituency, he said, adding that efforts are on to revive an old BDA proposal to provide connectivity between Kanakapura and Electronic City.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jan 12 2024 | 7:50 AM IST

