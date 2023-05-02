close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Support India with more concessional climate finance: FM asks ADB

She also expressed support to Asian Development Bank (ADB) for innovative financing mechanisms to enhance the lending capacity of the bank

Press Trust of India Incheon (South Korea)
Nirmala Sitharaman

File pic | Photo: ANI Twitter

2 min read Last Updated : May 02 2023 | 3:10 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Finance minister Nitmala Sitharaman on Tuesday met ADB president Masatsugu Asakawa and urged the multilateral funding agency to to support India with more concessional climate finance, as the country's economic progress can have huge positive impact regionally and globally.

During the bilateral meeting with the president here, Sitharaman said India continues to be the most significant country for ADB's sovereign and non-sovereign operations.

She also expressed support to Asian Development Bank (ADB) for innovative financing mechanisms to enhance the lending capacity of the bank.

She advised ADB to introspect and assess how the bank can effectively support developing member countries.

"FM Smt. @nsitharaman urged @ADB_HQ to support India with more concessional #ClimateFinance, as India's economic and developmental progress can have huge positive impact regionally and globally," a tweet from the finance ministry said.

Asakawa during the meeting reiterated ADB's commitment of providing USD 100 billion climate finance to its member countries and also thanked India for support to ADB's innovative finance facility for climate in Asia and the Pacific.

Also Read

ADB may look at fresh issuance of rupee denominated bonds for resources

Nirmala Sitharaman meets ADB chief, says India remains key partner

ADB, Maldives sign $41mn financing package to support SMEs, tourism

Global financial stability at risk from banking turmoil: IMF chief

S Korea's job additions hit 22-year high in 2022, 28.08 mn employed

Auto ancillary Minda Corp approaches CCI to increase Pricol stake to 24.5%

Congress promises to take action on Bajrang Dal, PFI for hate speech

April GST collection of Rs 1.87 trn is robust, reasonable, says Icra

Delhi pips Mumbai as most forgetful city in Uber Lost and Found Index

Severe heatwave may trigger, worsen asthma conditions of patients: Experts

Earlier in the day ADB president announced the bank's newest climate finance programme: the Innovative Finance Facility for Climate in Asia and the Pacific (IF-CAP).

"The climate events we have experienced over the past 12 months will only increase in intensity and frequency, so we must take bold action now. IF-CAP is an exciting, innovative programme that will have a real impact. And it is another example of how ADB serves as the climate bank for Asia and the Pacific," he said.

IF-CAP's initial partners are Denmark, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Sweden, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

Those partners are in discussions with ADB about providing a range of grants for project preparation along with guarantees for parts of ADB's sovereign loan portfolios.

The reduced risk exposure created by the guarantees will allow ADB to free up capital to accelerate new loans for climate projects.

With a model of 'USD 1 in, USD 5 out', the initial ambition of USD 3 billion in guarantees could create up to USD 15 billion in new loans for much-needed climate projects across Asia and the Pacific, he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : ADB Asian Development Bank Finance minister

First Published: May 02 2023 | 3:49 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Fintech firm BharatPe acquires controlling stake in NBFC Trillion Loans

BharatPe
2 min read

Foodtech start-up Pluckk acquires DIY meal kit company KOOK

Wikimedia Commons
2 min read

Daimler India rolls out BharatBenz Simulated Driver trainer initiative

Mercedes Benz GLA
2 min read

April GST collection of Rs 1.87 trn is robust, reasonable, says Icra

GST
3 min read

Delhi pips Mumbai as most forgetful city in Uber Lost and Found Index

Uber
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

FinMin wants PSBs to enhance recovery rate from written-off accounts to 40%

Finance Ministry, Ministry of Finance
2 min read

GST collection hits an all-time high of Rs 1.87 trillion in April

GST
3 min read

Back in action: HAL's ALH Dhruv helicopters begin flying operations

HAL's helicopter production line is full for the next three years in building Dhruv ALH for the military
2 min read

Govt at advanced stage of consultation on sedition law: Centre to SC

Supreme Court (Photo: Wikipedia)
3 min read

Govt decides to extend Smart Cities Mission deadline till June 2024

smart city
4 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon