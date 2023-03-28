close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

ADB, Maldives sign $41mn financing package to support SMEs, tourism

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) signed a $41 million financing package with the Bank of Maldives (BML) on Tuesday to support locally owned small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and tourism

IANS Male
Textile industry, Tiruppur

2 min read Last Updated : Mar 28 2023 | 3:50 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) signed a $41 million financing package with the Bank of Maldives (BML) on Tuesday to support locally owned small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and tourism.

As the sole mandated lead arranger and bookrunner, the Manila-based ADB has arranged, structured, and syndicated the entire financing package, comprising a loan of up to $13 million from the ADB's ordinary capital resources, a parallel loan of up to $13 million from the Japan International Cooperation Agency, and a parallel loan of up to $5 million from the Development Bank of Austria, reports Xinhua news agency.

To improve development impact and to address bankability issues relating to blue economy transactions in Maldives, the ADB said it blended the project's debt financing with a concessional loan of up to $9 million from the Canadian Climate Fund for the Private Sector in Asia II (CFPS II) and a grant of up to $1 million from the ADB's Asian Development Fund (ADF)-Private Sector Window (PSW).

"The blue economy is crucial to future prosperity in Maldives, as its people and economy are intrinsically linked to the health and wealth of the ocean, coral reefs, beaches and marine life. However, investments in the blue economy, including by SMEs and through climate adaptation projects, have been lacking," ADB Director General for Private Sector Operations Suzanne Gaboury said.

She added the ADB partnership with BML, Maldives' largest bank, will deliver much-needed financing to the tourism sector and support climate projects and locally owned SMEs, including those owned and run by women.

The ADB said at least 60 per cent of the loan package will be earmarked for lending to SMEs, and 5 per cent will be allocated to women-owned or led firms.

Also Read

MSMEs can continue to avail non-tax benefits post re-classification: Govt

83% Asian SMEs say ESG is high priority but only 37% have roadmap

Nearly 1.5 million tourists visited Maldives this year: Ministry of Tourism

AU Small Finance Bank hikes fixed deposits rates by 60 bps to 7.5%

SMEs in Singapore urged to use PayNow-UPI scheme for biz deals with India

South Korea's retail sales up 7.9% in Feb amid return to pre-Covid normalcy

UN Council votes against Russian resolution on Nord Stream sabotage

Microsoft lays off 559 employees as Seattle-area job cuts top 2,700

At least 20 Umrah pilgrims killed, 29 injured in Saudi Arabia bus crash

Russia says it has test-fired anti-ship missiles in the Sea of Japan

The ADB said the CFPS II loan and PSW grant will support BML's capacity to support and promote climate change mitigation and adaptation projects focused on the blue economy.

Maldives is highly vulnerable to natural hazards and extreme climate events due to its fragile ecological profile and low elevation.

Moreover, Maldives lacks domestic conventional energy resources and is dependent on imported fossil fuels.

The ADB said financing from ADB-administered funds will help improve the resilience and sustainability of the economy, especially the tourism sector.

--IANS

ksk/

 

Topics : Asian Development Bank | Maldives

First Published: Mar 28 2023 | 3:10 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Premium

Pakistan professionals struggle with higher costs as economy teeters

Image
5 min read
Premium

Amazon, others revamp 'free' shipping as costs soar, says report

Image
1 min read

Won't accept differential standards of security: EAM Dr S Jaishankar

Image
3 min read
Premium

Deutsche Bank, UBS hit as bank fears spark stress signals in markets

Image
3 min read

India aspires to take technical textiles market to $40 bn in 4-5 yrs: Goyal

Image
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Premium

UBS is buying Credit Suisse's greenhouse emissions burden too: Report

Image
5 min read

Kiri Industries expresses trust in Singapore court, hopes fair decision

Image
2 min read

Russia ready to switch to yuan in foreign trade, says Vladimir Putin

Image
2 min read
Premium

After UBS merger, Credit Suisse planning layoffs in India back offices

Image
2 min read

Japan's Kishida, Zelenskyy hold talks on wide-ranging issues in Kyiv

Image
3 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSAustralia Tour of India 2023Men's Hockey World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi League
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon