close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Severe heatwave may trigger, worsen asthma conditions of patients: Experts

Even as climate models have indicated an increasing heatwave this summer for India, people suffering from asthma, may be at significant risk, said experts here on World Asthma Day

IANS New Delhi
Climate change, pollution, new delhi

Photo: Bloomberg

3 min read Last Updated : May 02 2023 | 1:25 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Even as climate models have indicated an increasing heatwave this summer for India, people suffering from asthma, a respiratory disease, may be at significant risk, said experts here on World Asthma Day.

World Asthma Day is an annual event observed on the first Tuesday of May, aimed at raising awareness about asthma, a chronic respiratory disease affecting millions worldwide.

According to the World Health Organization, approximately 339 million people suffer from asthma globally, and the number is expected to rise to 400 million by 2025.

"Heatwaves can be a challenging time for individuals with asthma, as extreme heat can worsen symptoms and trigger an asthma attack," Dr Nikhil Modi, Senior Consultant, Respiratory and Critical Care Medicine, Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals, told IANS.

"The high temperatures and increased humidity can cause airways to become inflamed and constricted, making it difficult to breathe. This can lead to shortness of breath, wheezing, coughing, and chest tightness," he added.

Moreover, hot weather also increases the levels of air pollutants, such as ozone, which can further aggravate asthma symptoms.

Also Read

As mercury plummets, increase in patients with respiratory problems

World Asthma Day 2023: History, importance, theme, Celebration, Facts

IMA advises against antibiotic use amid rising H3N2 flu cases in India

IIT Kanpur licenses gene therapy technology to Reliance Life Sciences

New wearable device may enhance PTSD treatment experience: Study

SC dismisses plea challenging bail of 3 activists in 2020 riots case

Arvind must go to jail for spending Rs 45 cr on residence renovation: BJP

Modi talks only about himself even in Karnataka election: Rahul Gandhi

Karnataka elections 2023: PM Modi to hold rallies, Cong releases manifesto

The Kerala Story gets 'A' certificate from censor board, 10 scenes deleted

The global climate crisis is fuelling heat waves to become more frequent, intense and lethal in India.

In 2022, India experienced its hottest April in 122 years and its hottest March on record. And it experienced extreme weather on 242 out of 273 days between January and October 2022, revealed a recent study by Cambridge University.

The study also showed that about 90 per cent of India is in the "extremely cautious" or "danger" zone from heat wave impact and almost all of Delhi is particularly vulnerable to severe heat wave impacts.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD), last week, predicted above-average temperatures and heat waves until the end of May in the country. It said for states like Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, Gangetic West Bengal, East Uttar Pradesh, coastal Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, and coastal Gujarat, heatwave days "will be more than usual".

To combat the effects of heatwaves on asthma, it is essential to take precautionary measures to minimise exposure to triggers. Health experts suggested people with asthma to stay indoors during the hottest parts of the day, typically from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., and avoid strenuous outdoor activities.

"To stay protected, people with asthma should avoid exposure to extreme heat and humidity, stay hydrated, and keep your rescue inhaler with you at all times. Additionally, be sure to stay on top of your asthma management plan and regularly check in with your healthcare provider," Ambarish Joshi, Senior Consultant, Pulmonary and Sleep Medicine, Primus Super Speciality Hospital, told IANS.

When outside, individuals with asthma should wear a mask or scarf over their mouth and nose to reduce exposure to pollutants and warm, moist air. Avoid caffeinated and alcoholic beverages, the expert suggested.

--IANS

rvt/svn/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Climate Change Asthma

First Published: May 02 2023 | 3:02 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Karnataka elections 2023: PM Modi to hold rallies, Cong releases manifesto

Photo: PTI
4 min read

The Kerala Story gets 'A' certificate from censor board, 10 scenes deleted

The kerala story
4 min read

SC asks ex-judge Rao to create report on finalisation of AIFF constitution

Supreme Court rules that Benami law cannot be applied retrospectively, says Supreme Court.
2 min read

Chipmaker MediaTek partners with Lava to power 5G smartphones in India

chip
2 min read

Ugandan minister shot dead by his bodyguard over wage issue: Report

Ugandan minister Charles Engola
1 min read

Most Popular

View More

FinMin wants PSBs to enhance recovery rate from written-off accounts to 40%

Finance Ministry, Ministry of Finance
2 min read

GST collection hits an all-time high of Rs 1.87 trillion in April

GST
3 min read

Back in action: HAL's ALH Dhruv helicopters begin flying operations

HAL's helicopter production line is full for the next three years in building Dhruv ALH for the military
2 min read

Govt at advanced stage of consultation on sedition law: Centre to SC

Supreme Court (Photo: Wikipedia)
3 min read

Govt decides to extend Smart Cities Mission deadline till June 2024

smart city
4 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon