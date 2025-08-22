Friday, August 22, 2025 | 12:59 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / PM Modi to inaugurate ₹307 crore projects in Gujarat on Aug 25-26

PM Modi to inaugurate ₹307 crore projects in Gujarat on Aug 25-26

A key highlight of the visit is the dedication of the 21-kilometre Viramgam-Khudad-Rampura road in the Ahmedabad district of North Gujarat

PM Modi, Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Gujarat on August 25 and 26. Image: X@BJP4Bihar

ANI
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 22 2025 | 12:56 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Gujarat on August 25 and 26. During this visit, the Prime Minister will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for significant infrastructure projects, according to the release.

Under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Gujarat continues its journey towards Viksit Gujarat for Viksit Bharat, built on the pillars of transparency, progressiveness, decisiveness, and sensitivity.

Aligning with this commitment, the Roads and Buildings Department is spearheading landmark public infrastructure projects to keep Gujarat dynamic and future-ready.

With a total investment of ₹307 crore, the inauguration and foundation stone-laying of these projects will significantly strengthen daily commuting infrastructure, ensuring greater safety, convenience, and efficiency of travel across North Gujarat and beyond. These initiatives mark a crucial step in fortifying Gujarat's role as a driver of national growth and in realising the collective goal of Viksit Bharat by 2047.

 

According to the release, a key highlight of the visit is the dedication of the 21-kilometre Viramgam-Khudad-Rampura road in the Ahmedabad district of North Gujarat. This road has been widened to 7 meters at a cost of ₹33 crore. It serves as a vital corridor connecting the industrial hubs of Viramgam and Detroj talukas, facilitating smooth vehicular movement and creating new employment opportunities. Additionally, the Prime Minister will lay the foundation stones for important projects in the Ahmedabad, Mehsana, and Gandhinagar districts of North Gujarat.

Also Read

Modi, Narendra Modi, Nitish Kumar, Samrat Choudhary

PM Modi launches development projects worth ₹6,880 cr in Bihar's Gayaji

Narendra Modi, PM Modi

PM Modi to launch multiple development projects in Bihar, West Bengal today

Peter Navarro

Road to Russia-Ukraine peace goes through Delhi: US Trade Adviser Navarro

disinvestment

Govt must implement its 2021 divestment goals with rigour and deadlinespremium

Modi, Narendra Modi

PM Modi to launch ₹13,000 cr projects, inaugurate Ganga bridge in Bihar

These include three six-lane vehicle underpasses on the Ahmedabad-Mehsana-Palanpur road (₹126 crore), a railway overbridge at Level Crossing No. 40 on the Ahmedabad-Viramgam road (₹70 crore), the renovation of the 24-kilometre Kadi-Thol-Sanand road (₹45 crore), and the expansion of Bapasitaram junction to GIFT City into an eight-lane road (₹33 crore).

These projects are strategically designed to address traffic bottlenecks at railway crossings and junctions, particularly in North Gujarat, improving safety and efficiency for commuters. The vehicle underpasses and railway overbridge will minimise travel time and fuel consumption, while upgraded roads will ensure seamless access to key economic and tourism hubs, such as GIFT City, a premier fintech destination, and the Thol Bird Sanctuary.

These enhancements will benefit daily commuters, attract investments, and elevate North Gujarat's position as a hub for business and tourism.

The Prime Minister's visit reflects the joint efforts of the Central and State Governments to strengthen infrastructure in North Gujarat. Guided by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, the Roads and Buildings Department is committed to building resilient infrastructure aligning with the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

ECI, election commission of india, election commission

CPI (ML) Liberation files two claims, objections to SIR in Bihar: ECI

Hemant Soren

Jharkhand govt tables ₹4,296.62 crore supplementary budget for FY26

Swraj Paul

NRI industrialist Swraj Paul passes away in London at 94

Supreme Court, SC

SC bars Assam police from coercive action against journalist Varadarajan

Supreme Court, SC

SC declines urgent hearing on plea against mandatory waqf listing on UMEED

Topics : Narendra Modi Gujarat BJP

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 22 2025 | 12:56 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayWhy are Stock Market Falling Today?G Chokkalingam InterviewGold-Silver Price TodayVedanta Stock OutlookPatel Retail IPO55M US Visa Under ReviewUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon