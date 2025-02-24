Supreme Court calls for mechanism under law for misleading ads complaints

The Supreme Court on Monday called for a mechanism under the Drugs and Magic Remedies (Objectionable Advertisements) Act (DMR Act) to enable citizens to file complaints against misleading medical advertisements.
A bench of Justices Abhay S Oka and Ujjal Bhuyan asked senior advocate and amicus curiae Shadan Farasat to submit a note on the implementation of the Act before the next hearing.
"Under that Act (Drugs and Magic Remedies [Objectionable Advertisements] Act), machinery has to be established first. This is one of the most vital Acts. Place your note on record... we will pass comprehensive directions specifically... we will direct that the entire machinery must be set up... prosecution must be [made]... some grievance redressal mechanism has to be there," Justice Oka said.
The court also asked chief secretaries of Andhra Pradesh, Delhi, and Jammu & Kashmir to appear virtually on March 7 and explain why they had not complied with directions to act against misleading medical advertisements.
The apex court was hearing a plea moved by the Indian Medical Association against Patanjali’s advertisements attacking allopathy and making claims about curing certain diseases. Patanjali, Yoga guru Ramdev, and his associate Balkrishna have already tendered an apology in the case.
Earlier on February 10, the apex court asked chief secretaries of other states to explain why they had not filed their affidavits complying with its orders regarding enforcement of Rule 170 of the Drugs and Cosmetics Rules, 1945.
The court had then remarked that although they do not usually summon chief secretaries to court, they would do so in this case as a "sufficient signal for them" to take the matter seriously.
On May 7, 2024, the court directed all state and union territory governments to file affidavits of their licensing authorities regarding actions taken since 2018 against misleading advertisements that violate the Drugs and Magic Remedies (Objectionable Advertisements) Act, 1954, the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940, and the Consumer Protection Act, 2019.