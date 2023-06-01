Supreme Court has discretion over issuing public interest litigations



According to a report by Live Law, the plea before the HC is related to an investigation initiated by the Speaker of the Legislative Assembly in Uttarakhand. The investigation pertains to the alleged "illegal" appointment of 396 employees and officers in the Legislative Assembly between 2001 and 2022 by the previous government and officers. On January 10, the High Court had issued an order that removed certain respondents from the case while issuing a notice. The Supreme Court (SC) rejected a plea that challenged a temporary order from the Uttarakhand High Court (HC) on Wednesday, stating that too many respondents had been included and that the court could delete unnecessary parties in the public interest litigation (PIL).



The court also clarified that in PIL petitions, it is at the discretion of the court to decide whom to issue notices to. During the hearing, the court expressed its concerns about including numerous respondents, such as Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs) , Members of Parliament (MPs), and the Chief Minister, stating that such a large number of respondents was not permissible.



The SC further noted that the High Court had not dismissed the plea but had served notice to two respondents involved in the matter. According to the report, when the petitioner's advocate on record, Ankur Yadav, argued that these parties were involved in the illegal appointment case, the court responded by saying that the petitioner could ask for anything, but it didn't necessarily mean that their request would be granted.

Also Read Same-sex marriage in India: What did Supreme Court say in the case? Maharashtra political crisis: CJI Chandrachud refers case to larger bench Hear borrowers before declaring accounts 'fraud': Supreme Court CJI Chandrachud releases latest version of Supreme Court mobile app SC upholds demonetisation, says test of proportionality satisfied IAF trainer aircraft crashes in open field in Karnataka, both pilots safe Diary sector should refrain from inter-state competition, says Milma Manipur violence: What is SoO pact Amit Shah warned of dissolving? Will not fence cheetah habitats, it is against tenets of conservation: Govt Centre handling issue of protesting wrestlers sensitively: Anurag Thakur