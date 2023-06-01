Diary sector should refrain from inter-state competition, says Milma

Milk Federations in the country should re-dedicate themselves to the founding ideals of the co-operative dairy movement and strive to build a robust dairy sector while refraining from inter-state competition, said K.S.Mani, chairman, Kerala Co-operative Milk Marketing Federation (KCMMF), known by the brand Milma.

On the occasion of World Milk Day, Mani said in the 1970s taking into account the circumstances prevailing in each state a decision was taken to move forward on co-operative and federal principles.

"This was a path-breaking initiative, backed by goals such as higher milk production and stronger generation of employment. The bottom line was to end malnutrition and presently we are now world's largest milk producer and milk co-operatives have contributed immensely in achieving this. They have flourished by adhering to the co-operative and federal principles while upholding the interests of the consumers and welfare of the dairy farmers in their home states," said Mani.

"But unfortunately, of late, there have been attempts by some milk federations to transgress the limits set by these founding ideals by marketing liquid milk beyond their borders. At the end of the day, this will lead to serious consequences to the dairy co-operative movement in the country as a whole. Some cooperatives are behaving much like monopolistic firms in capitalist economies. Such activities are a threat to India's spirit of cooperative federalism," added Mani.

He also pointed out that this issue will be discussed at the next meeting of the National Dairy Development Board.

--IANS

