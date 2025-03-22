Saturday, March 22, 2025 | 11:48 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Supriya Sule slams Air India for delay, airlines cites operational issues

Supriya Sule slams Air India for delay, airlines cites operational issues

Supriya Sule said that her flight AI0508 was delayed by 1 hour and 19 minutes, noting the continuous trends of delays affecting passengers

Supriya Sule, Supriya, Sule

Sule added that these flights are never on time, affecting professionals, children, and senior citizens with their mismanagement (Photo: PTI)

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 22 2025 | 11:47 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Nationalist Congress Party (SP) MP Supriya Sule criticised Air India over delaying her flight for more than one hour, and urged the Union Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu to enforce stricter regulations to hold airlines accountable.

Supriya Sule said that her flight AI0508 was delayed by 1 hour and 19 minutes, noting the continuous trends of delays affecting passengers.

"I was travelling on Air India flight AI0508, which was delayed by 1 hour and 19 minutes -- part of a continuous trend of delays affecting passengers. This is unacceptable. Urging Hon'ble Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu to enforce stricter regulations to hold airlines like Air India accountable for repeated delays and ensure better service standards for passengers." Sule wrote on X.

 

In an another post, Sule added that these flights are never on time, affecting professionals, children, and senior citizens with their mismanagement.

"Air India flights are endlessly delayed -- this is unacceptable! We pay premium fares, yet flights are never on time. Professionals, children, and senior citizens -- all affected by this constant mismanagement. Urging the Civil Aviation Minister to take action and hold Air India accountable," Sule wrote.

Also Read

Supriya Sule, Supriya, Sule

Sule compares proposed anti-urban Naxal bill to Rowlatt Act, seeks review

Supriya Sule, Supriya, Sule

Supriya Sule blames urban planning failure, pollution for rising GBS cases

Supriya Sule, Supriya, Sule

Sule must apologise for fielding Yugendra against Ajit Pawar: NCP

Modi, Narendra Modi

Maharashtra elections results updates: Nation only trusts BJP, NDA for good governance, says PM Modi

Election, Maharashtra Election, Maharashtra Polls, Vote, Voting

Assembly elections updates: 58.43% voter turnout recorded till 5 pm in Maharashtra, 68% in Jharkhand

Responding on Sule's concern, Air India said that the flight was delayed due to occasional operational issues outside of their control.

"Dear Ma'am, we recognise that delays can be very frustrating. However, there are occasional operational issues outside of our control that can affect flight schedules. Your flight to Mumbai this evening was delayed by one hour due to such an issue. We appreciate your understanding," Air India replied on Sule's post.

Last month, Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan flagged the issue of "uncomfortable" seat during his Air India flight.

Shivraj Singh Chouhan had tweeted about his disappointing experience, stating that the seat was "sunk in" and uncomfortable. He also expressed frustration that Air India's service hadn't improved despite Tata taking over the management.

Air India apologised for the inconvenience and assured that they are looking into the matter to prevent similar occurrences in the future.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Supreme Court, SC

Indira Jaising criticises lack of transparency in SC Collegium's decision

MK Stalin, Stalin

LIVE News: 'Today will be etched in history,' says CM Stalin ahead of delimitation meeting

Crime, Prison, Law, Arrest, Punishment

NIT Silchar professor arrested after complaint of sexual harassment

KSRTC Bus

Karnataka observes 12-hour bandh called by pro-Kannada groups today

Tap water, drinking water

Only 6% urban homes receive safe tap water, most rely on filtration: Survey

Topics : Supriya Sule Air India flight delay

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 22 2025 | 11:47 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold Silver Price TodayActive Infra IPO Day 1Latest News LIVEDelhi Air QualityIPL 2025 Opening CeromonyJEE Mains City SlipIPL 2025 Schedule
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon