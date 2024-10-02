Business Standard
Home / India News / 'Swachh Bharat' campaign becoming new path to prosperity, says PM Modi

'Swachh Bharat' campaign becoming new path to prosperity, says PM Modi

Addressing a gathering on completion of 10 years of the Mission here, he said the Swachh Bharat campaign is not just a cleanliness movement but a new path to prosperity

Modi, Narendra Modi

"Through continuous efforts we can make India clean," he added. | Photo: PTI

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 02 2024 | 6:02 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said the Swachh Bharat Mission has become the largest and most successful people's movement in the century with mass participation and public leadership.

Addressing a gathering on completion of 10 years of the Mission here, he said the Swachh Bharat campaign is not just a cleanliness movement but a new path to prosperity.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

"Through continuous efforts we can make India clean," he added.


(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Modi, Narendra Modi

PM Modi unveils Mission Amrut: Water, sewage plants to make cities cleaner

Mansukh Mandaviya, Mansukh, Mandaviya

Mandaviya leads beach cleanliness drive to mark 10 yrs of Swachhta campaign

Ghazipur landfill,fire

Swachh Bharat 2.0: Cities clear 38% waste, major landfills still untouched

Modi, Narendra Modi

Swachh Bharat Mission game changer for public health, says PM Modi

PM Modi, Swachh Bharat

Centre okays proposals worth Rs 860 cr for Bengal under Swachh Bharat

Topics : Narendra Modi Gandhi Jayanti Swacch Bharat mission Swachhata Hi Seva

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 02 2024 | 6:02 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market HolidayJ&K Assembly election Phase 3 LIVELatest News LIVEIndia vs Bangladesh LIVEKRN Heat Exchanger IPO AllotmentIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon