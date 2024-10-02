'Swachh Bharat' campaign becoming new path to prosperity, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said the Swachh Bharat Mission has become the largest and most successful people's movement in the century with mass participation and public leadership.
Addressing a gathering on completion of 10 years of the Mission here, he said the Swachh Bharat campaign is not just a cleanliness movement but a new path to prosperity.
"Through continuous efforts we can make India clean," he added.
