Swati Maliwal goes to Tiz Hazari court to record statement in assault case

The Delhi Police on Thursday registered an FIR in the matter and named Kumar as an accused in the case

Swati Maliwal

AAP MP Swati Maliwal during a press conference in Delhi. (Photo: X/@SwatiJaiHind)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : May 17 2024 | 1:07 PM IST

AAP MP Swati Maliwal on Friday went to the Tis Hazari court to record her statement before a magistrate about the alleged assault on her by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's aide Bibhav Kumar, officials said.
Maliwal left her residence around 11 am with a Delhi Police team.
On Monday morning, Maliwal went to the Civil Lines police station here and alleged that a member of Kejriwal's personal staff "assaulted" her at the chief minister's official residence.
The Delhi Police on Thursday registered an FIR in the matter and named Kumar as an accused in the case, officials said.

Topics : Arvind Kejriwal Swati Maliwal AAP AAP government NCW

First Published: May 17 2024 | 1:07 PM IST

