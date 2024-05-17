Business Standard
Maliwal assault case: Kejriwal's aide Bibhav Kumar skips NCW appearance

NCW chief Rekha Sharma said a team of the commission had gone to Kumar's residence on Thursday to serve him a notice but he was not home

Bibhav Kumar

Bibhav Kumar, considered to be close to Arvind Kejriwal, has been accused of assault by Swati Maliwal (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 17 2024 | 12:45 PM IST

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's aide Bibhav Kumar did not appear before the National Commission for Women (NCW) on Friday in connection with alleged assault on AAP Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal.
The NCW had summoned Kumar to appear before it at 11 am.
NCW chief Rekha Sharma said a team of the commission had gone to Kumar's residence on Thursday to serve him a notice but he was not home.
"Kumar's wife refused to receive the notice. My team has gone to his residence again today with police and if he does not appear (before NCW) by tomorrow, then I will go (to his residence)," Sharma told reporters.
On Monday morning, Maliwal went to the Civil Lines police station here and alleged that a member of Kejriwal's personal staff "assaulted" her at the chief minister's official residence, police officials said.
The NCW took suo moto cognizance of a media post titled "Ex-DCW chief Swati Maliwal accuses Arvind Kejriwal's personal secretary of assaulting her" where she claimed that she was brutally assaulted at the chief minister's residence by Kumar.
The Delhi Police on Thursday registered an FIR in connection with the alleged assault on Maliwal. Kumar has been named as an accused in the case, officials said.

First Published: May 17 2024 | 12:45 PM IST

