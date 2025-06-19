Thursday, June 19, 2025 | 11:12 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
T'gana CM to meet Union Jal Shakti Minister, discuss river-linking project

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy will meet Union Jal Shakti Minister C R Patil in Delhi on Thursday to convey the state's objections to the proposed Polavaram (Godavari)-Banakacharla river linking project by neighbouring Andhra Pradesh.

The CM, who left for Delhi on Thursday morning, is also expected to meet AICC leaders and other dignitaries in the national capital, official sources said.

The Polavaram-Banakacharla link project is aimed at diverting surplus Godavari water to the drought-hit regions of Andhra Pradesh, a move Telangana argues is detrimental to its water rights. 

Reddy, accompanied by state Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy, held a meeting on Wednesday with MPs from all parties to gather views on finalising the state's strategy to oppose the project.

 

Later, speaking to reporters, Revanth Reddy said his government is in the first stage of employing the traditional approach of 'saam, daan, bhed, dand' (conciliation, concession, division and force) to challenge the project through political and legal channels.

The CM has said the state government had swiftly complained to the Godavari River Management Board (GRMB) and the Union Minister C R Patil when Naidu mooted the Banakacharla project. 

Responding to opposition BRS' criticism that he remained silent while Andhra Pradesh "took away" Godavari water, Revanth Reddy said it was former CM Chandrasekhar Rao who, during a 2016 meeting of the two state chief ministers in Delhi, first proposed utilising the 3,000 TMC of Godavari water flowing into the sea.

"The foundation stone was laid that day. The foundation for the idea of providing water to Rayalaseema (in Andhra Pradesh) by transferring 3,000 TMC Godavari water to Krishna basin was laid that day. This is record of the minutes of that meeting," he said.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu had earlier said the Polavaram (Godavari)-Banakacherla project is aimed at taking surplus Godavari waters to the drought-hit regions in the state.

Naidu highlighted that Telangana need not worry as only excess water from the Godavari river will be utilised, which otherwise would drain into the sea.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

