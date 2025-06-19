Thursday, June 19, 2025 | 10:58 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Tech News / Microsoft planning thousands more job cuts in sales amid focus on AI

Microsoft planning thousands more job cuts in sales amid focus on AI

The cuts are expected to be announced early next month, following the end of Microsoft's fiscal year

A Microsoft store in New York

A Microsoft store in New York | Image: Bloomberg

Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 19 2025 | 10:57 AM IST

Listen to This Article

By Brody Ford and Matt Day
 
Microsoft Corp. is planning to axe thousands of jobs, particularly in sales, as part of the company’s latest move to trim its workforce amid heavy spending on artificial intelligence. 
The cuts are expected to be announced early next month, following the end of Microsoft’s fiscal year, according to people familiar with the matter. The reductions won’t exclusively affect sales teams, and the timing could still change, said the people, who requested anonymity to discuss a private matter. 
 
The company declined to comment. 
 

Also Read

Microsoft AMD partnership

Microsoft confirms next Xbox with AMD chip, cross-platform game support

Amazon.com Inc. Chief Executive Officer Andy Jassy

AI to shrink white-collar workforce in the years ahead, Amazon CEO warns

OpenAI-Microsoft partnership

Why OpenAI may be considering antitrust complaint against partner Microsoft

Microsoft Copilot Vision

Microsoft brings Copilot Vision with on-screen awareness to free-tier users

ASML

How maker of 'most complex human machine' is navigating trade disputes?

 
The terminations would follow a previous round of layoffs in May that hit 6,000 people and fell hardest on product and engineering positions, largely sparing customer-facing roles like sales and marketing. 
 
In April, the company told employees it planned to use third-party firms to handle more sales of software to small and mid-size customers. 
 
Microsoft has said it regularly reevaluates the organizational structure to make sure it’s investing for growth. As the company spends tens of billions of dollars on servers and data centers, executives have pledged to Wall Street, and warned employees, that it would keep a lid on spending in other areas.
 
The company had 228,000 workers at the end of June 2024, 45,000 of them in sales and marketing. Microsoft often restructures teams and announces other changes near the end of its fiscal year, which closes in June.

More From This Section

Nothing Phone 3 to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chip (Image: Nothing)

Nothing Phone 3 to get 7 years of software support with Snapdragon 8s Gen 4

Garena Free Fire Max

Garena Free Fire Max: Here are June 19 redeem codes to win diamonds, emotes

Tech Wrap June 18

Tech Wrap June 18: Xiaomi's Redmi Pad 2, iQOO Z10 Lite, Aorus Master 16

Premiumartificial intelligence

GenAI disrupts software ADM market, 10-15% of IT services revenue at risk

PremiumAI bot

How an AI bot cracked the tough NEET exam, beating most human scores

Topics : Artificial intelligence Microsoft Microsoft layoffs job cuts IT job cuts

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 19 2025 | 10:57 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayDividend TodayPremier League 2025 ScheduleLatest News LIVEMonolithisch India IPO ListingGarena Free Fire CodeUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon