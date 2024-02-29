Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

TADA Court acquits Abdul Karim Tunda, main accused in 1993 Mumbai blasts

Terrorist and Anti-Disruptive Activities Act (TADA) court acquitted Tunda in the infamous serial blasts case due to insufficient evidence

LeT Terrorist Tunda

Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 29 2024 | 1:01 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Terrorist and Anti-Disruptive Activities Act (TADA) court acquitted Abdul Karim Tunda, the main accused in the 1993 serial bomb blasts case, on Thursday. Two other accused in the case have reportedly been sentenced to life imprisonment.

Syed Abdul Karim, alias Tunda, was accused of masterminding more than 40 bombings in India in 1993 before fleeing to Bangladesh. It is believed that Pakistani terror groups supported Tunda.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

He was arrested by the Indian authorities in 2013 from the India-Nepal border at Banbasa. Despite being accused of several bombings, he received a clean chit from Delhi Court in 2016 on four cases against him. The court, at the time, stated that the Delhi Police had failed to bring significant evidence against him to frame the charges.

The alleged Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist, however, remained in lock-up due to several pending cases against him.

The court awarded Tunda life imprisonment to Tunda in 2017 for his role in the 1996 Sonepat bomb blasts case and imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh. He is currently serving out this sentence.

This is a developing story. More details are awaited.




Also Read

Who are Jehovah's Witnesses, the community targeted in Kerala serial blasts

Washington DC: Schools on lockdown as 191 bomb threat emails spark chaos

Ahead of 26/11 anniversary, Israel designates LeT as terror organisation

Twin blasts in Iran claim 103 lives, injure 188; what is known so far

RBI, Mumbai banks receive bomb threat demanding resignation of FM

Sandeshkhali unrest: Shajahan arrested, sent to 10-day custody by court

SC to hear plea seeking release of detained Rohingya refugees in March

Indian cos explore logistics options amid Red Sea supply chain disruptions

Ballot boxes to EVMs: Journey of Election Commission indelibly inked

WATCH: Bill Gates sips tea at Nagpur's famous Dolly Chaiwala's stall

Topics : 1993 Mumbai blasts 1993 serial bomb blasts 1993 blast case TADA court BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 29 2024 | 12:54 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodaySandeshkhali Case Live UpdatesLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayWhatsAppHavells India Share PriceBitcoinReliance Share PriceBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon