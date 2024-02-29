TADA Court acquits Abdul Karim Tunda, main accused in 1993 Mumbai blasts

The Terrorist and Anti-Disruptive Activities Act (TADA) court acquitted Abdul Karim Tunda , the main accused in the 1993 serial bomb blasts case, on Thursday. Two other accused in the case have reportedly been sentenced to life imprisonment.

Syed Abdul Karim, alias Tunda, was accused of masterminding more than 40 bombings in India in 1993 before fleeing to Bangladesh. It is believed that Pakistani terror groups supported Tunda.

He was arrested by the Indian authorities in 2013 from the India-Nepal border at Banbasa. Despite being accused of several bombings, he received a clean chit from Delhi Court in 2016 on four cases against him. The court, at the time, stated that the Delhi Police had failed to bring significant evidence against him to frame the charges.

The alleged Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist, however, remained in lock-up due to several pending cases against him.

The court awarded Tunda life imprisonment to Tunda in 2017 for his role in the 1996 Sonepat bomb blasts case and imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh. He is currently serving out this sentence.



This is a developing story. More details are awaited.







