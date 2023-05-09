Take weather update before visiting Kedarnath Temple: Authorities

In the wake of heavy snowfall in Kedarnath, Rudraprayag district administration on Tuesday advised pilgrims to visit the temple only after taking a weather update.

"Kedarnath received heavy snowfall on Monday once again. Pilgrims are advised to plan their journey to the temple in accordance with the weather update for the area on Tuesday," Rudraprayag Superintendent of Police (SP) Vishakha Ashok Bhadane said.

"The safety of pilgrims is of paramount importance to us," she said.

Fresh registrations for visits to the temple have been stopped till May 15 due to bad weather, joint director of tourism Yogendra Gangwar said.

Chamoli and Rudraprayag districts have witnessed frequent snowfalls in April and May this year.

The way to Hemkund Sahib, a Sikh shrine located in Chamoli district which is to be opened for devotees on May 2, is still clogged with snow.

Twenty-eight Indian Army personnel and volunteers of Hemkund Sahib Trust are busy clearing the snow from the route, Hemkund Sahib Trust said.